Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi has been Ange Postecoglou’s ‘best signing’ since taking charge at Parkhead, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 57-year-old tactician has tapped into his knowledge of the Japanese market over the last 18 months to great effect, helping to re-establish the Hoops as Scottish football’s dominant force.

Celtic news – Kyogo

Furuhashi bagged a brace in the League Cup final victory over Rangers last month, repeating the feat he managed against Hibernian last season.

And Postecoglou was quick to praise the Japan international after the duo claimed their third piece of silverware together during their short time with the Glasgow giants.

“He puts the opposition under pressure, he’s so clever with movement and he wants to be front and centre when the opportunities are there,” said Postecoglou. “He was outstanding and has been from the moment he joined this club.”

“He has played in two finals for us now and scored four goals. He’s just an unbelievable young man.”

Celtic only paid around £4.6 million for Furuhashi, and he appears destined to be remembered as one of the club’s most clinical strikers in modern history.

What has O’Rourke said about Kyogo?

Postecoglou has almost completely overhauled the Celtic first-team squad during his time in charge, but O’Rourke believes Furuhashi has been the outstanding acquisition.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “He's been huge. Probably no doubt he's been Ange Postecoglou’s best signing at the club.

“He's just really taken to Scottish football, and I think it's probably fair to say he's been the best player in Scotland over the last couple of seasons as well.

“He’s just such a clever player, his runs, his intelligence, his use of the ball and just his goalscoring record is right up there. So, he’s a huge fans’ favourite with the Celtic faithful.”

How well has Kyogo been playing?

Furuhashi instantly settled into life on Scottish shores, registering 20 goals and five assists in 33 appearances last term, claiming the league title alongside Celtic’s League Cup success.

And the technically gifted star has somehow managed to improve on that showing this time around, finding the back of the net on 26 occasions in his 39 outings, setting up five further strikes for his teammates.

Postecoglou will surely be hoping Furuhashi can help him achieve a domestic treble in what remains of 2022/23 as Celtic aim to assert their dominance once more.