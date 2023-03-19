Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi is one of the ‘best signings’ in Scottish Premiership history, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old has been one of the Hoops’ standout performers over the last 18 months and has played a pivotal part in their domestic success under manager Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic news – Kyogo Furuhashi

Furuhashi arrived at Parkhead back in July 2021 after completing a £4.6 million switch from J-League outfit Vissel Kobe.

The Japan international made an instant impact at Celtic, registering 20 goals and five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions as they claimed the Scottish Premiership title and League Cup crown.

And Furuhashi has taken his game to new heights this time around, finding the back of the net on 26 occasions in his 38 outings to date, setting up five further strikes for his teammates.

A second League Cup has already been added to the technician’s trophy collection in 2022/23, and a domestic treble is currently on the cards.

What has O’Rourke said about Furuhashi?

O’Rourke told GMS: “I think you’ve got to say he's right up there for value-for-money and for signings, given the impact he's had at Celtic.

“You’ve got to remember, when he arrived, Celtic were on a low ebb, they’d just seen Rangers win the title by a streak, so he's had a massive impact, scored goals but also crucial goals.

“He scored a double in the League Cup final last season, he scored another double this League Cup final as well.

“And I think he's really taking Celtic to a new level as well with his goals and performances, and there's no doubt he is the main man in that Celtic team and is the first name on the team sheet, probably. So, for that reason, he's got to rank as one of the best signings in SPFL history.”

Could Furuhashi depart Celtic?

Unfortunately for Celtic, in the modern era, their top talents are often linked with moves away from the club and that has been the case with Furuhashi too.

According to Football Insider, Premier League outfit Crystal Palace are ‘keeping tabs’ on Furuhashi as they begin to plan for life without talismanic forward Wilfried Zaha.

With two and a half years left to run on the creative talent’s £19,000-per-week contract, though, Celtic will be in a strong negotiating position should any offers arrive.