Highlights Kyren Williams is coming off a breakout 2023 season, though the team has suggested they'll use a backfield committee next year.

The Rams' run-first strategy was reaffirmed with their decision to draft Blake Corum, who will likely vulture snaps from Williams in 2024.

Williams has tremendous versatility and can play alongside Corum as a pass-catcher, but Williams should remain the lead back for now.

The Los Angeles Rams have often fielded great offenses under head coach Sean McVay, and 2023 was no exception. Last season, the Rams ranked eighth in the NFL in scoring, putting up an average of 23.8 points per game.

The improved health of quarterback Matthew Stafford and star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua played no small part in the offense's impressive production. However, it was the emergence of running back Kyren Williams that proved the driving force of the team's new identity, as the Rams were the 11th best rushing offense in the league, averaging 120.3 yards per game on the ground.

The Rams doubled down on their run-first philosophy this offseason, drafting Michigan running back Blake Corum with the 83rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. General manager Les Snead has gone on record saying he expects McVay to use Corum and Williams as part of a committee, and McVay himself believes that his two running backs are more alike than they are different.

Now, Williams himself has confirmed that the Rams will use a running back rotation this year, though perhaps not in the way most people expect:

“So for me, it’s just living by that, just picking off what I did last year, being able to create more explosives in the run game, and also being able to create more explosives in the pass game. I’m super excited that we went to go draft Blake Corum, somebody who can run the ball very well. Hopefully, it allows me to get to the slot or allows me to just run routes out of the backfield so that I’m able to really showcase my skills that I have for this game.”

Williams had 32 receptions last season while serving as the team's bellcow tailback, and with more chances to run routes alongside Corum in 2024, he could become one of the most prolific pass-catching running backs in the NFL.

Corum Will Get Touches, But Williams Should Remain RB1

The rookie running back isn't as complete of a player as the three-year veteran

In his full interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Williams talked about how the Rams can make their backfield committee work, including lining him up as a true wide receiver in the slot or outside the hashes.

To be sure, Corum is a talented running back who is capable of handling a heavy workload, as evidenced by his 1,245 rushing yards at a 4.8 yards per carry clip last season for the National Champions.

However, Williams is far more complete as a running back, from his rushing prowess to his pass-blocking ability.

Kyren Williams 2023 Stat Total RB Rank Rushes 228 11th Rushing Yards 1,144 2nd Yards/Rush 5.0 4th Receptions 32 23rd Receiving Yards 206 25th Total Touchdowns 15 3rd

Like Todd Gurley before him, Williams handled well north of 20 touches per game last season (he accomplished that feat nine times in 12 games played), making him a beloved asset in real life and fantasy football.

Something unique about Williams is his scheme flexibility. In Gurley's prime, the Rams were consistently a top-five fixture in outside zone runs. Last season, they led the league in gap-run plays, leveraging the strength of their interior line and Williams' bowling-ball-running mentality.

His 15 touchdowns in 12 games may sound like an unsustainable pace, but it's perfectly in line with the 20 touchdowns Gurley averaged during his two best years with the Rams. McVay calls an explosive offense that buoys the elite talent around it rather than relying on it.

The Rams also run a lot of looks out of the shotgun, making pass blocking a necessary talent of their halfbacks rather than a luxury. Lucky for them, Williams thrives in that role too: he finished in the top-ten last year in pass blocking grade for running backs, according to PFF, and was widely considered to be the best blocking back in the 2022 draft class.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: The Rams were 5-1 in games where Kyren Williams rushed for over 100 yards in 2023 and finished 1-3 in games in which Williams was inactive.

No matter what public posturing the team attempts to make, Williams should remain the lead back next season. McVay has never been shy about wanting a guy who can handle a full workload, and Williams is already one of the most complete backs in the NFL.

Corum will have a place in the league, and may one day earn the title of RB1 for Los Angeles. For now, he's simply one of the best handcuffs in football.

