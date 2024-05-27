Highlights Kyrie Irving humbly quelled the hype surrounding him and Luka Dončić being the best backcourt duo in NBA history after Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday.

Irving is focused first on leading the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals and winning a championship before embracing such a title.

The duo still need to prove themselves against historically great backcourts that have championships and impressive awards to their names.

Dallas Mavericks stars Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić are one game away from making the NBA Finals. The NBA world has amplified their brand by placing the duo in the conversation as being the best backcourt ever amid their playoff success. However, Irving deflected such praise once he caught wind of the hype.

After he and Doncic scored 33 points apiece in their 116-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night, Irving was asked about the talk surrounding their names. The Duke product humbly paid homage to previous champions when assessing where he and the Slovenian point guard rank among the greats.

"I mean, it doesn't mean anything if we don't win a ring together, you know. And I say that very responsibly too, you know. Not saying that we aren't great now, but there are other backcourts that are more deserving right now for that recognition. I think, once we put a good run together, and we can look back on it, reflect on it, and that'll be our time. But right now, show a lot of respect to the guys that have come before us and have actually did it, and our time will come." -Kyrie Irving

How Irving and Dončić Stack Up Against The Best

This is Irving and Dončić's second year playing together

Irving and Dončić may have their work cut out for them in order to enter rarified air with some of the best point guard-shooting guard pairings the league has ever seen. The most successful backcourts all have serious hardware and innumerable playoff triumphs ingrained in the minds of the basketball world.

Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving vs. Most Accomplished Backcourts in NBA History Duo Seasons Together Championships All-Star Appearances in The Same Year Highest Combined PPG Bob Cousy & Sam Jones 6 5 1 34.1 PPG (1961-62) Jerry West & Gail Goodrich 7 1 4 51.7 PPG (1971-72) Walt Frazier & Earl Monroe 6 1 2 42.4 PPG (1974-75) Magic Johnson & Michael Cooper 11 5 0 34.4 PPG (1986-87) Isiah Thomas & Joe Dumars 9 2 4 41.1 PPG (1992-93) Tony Parker & Manu Ginobili 16 4 0 38.3 PPG (2007-08) Steph Curry & Klay Thompson 13 4 5 52.2 PPG (2015-16) Luka Dončić & Kyrie Irving 2 0 0 59.5 PPG (2023-24)

Additionally, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson reached No. 1 and No. 8 respectively on the all-time three-pointers made list in 2022-23 while Magic Johnson won his third MVP and Cooper took home the Defensive Player of the Year award in 1987.

Albeit, Dončić and Irving have been put in the conversation thanks to their potent scoring and current postseason success. They have a higher combined single-season scoring average than any of the aforementioned pairs. Their offensive firepower has also garnered comparisons to Russell Westbrook and James Harden as well as exaltation over Irving and Harden's pairing from 2020, which was also met with similar buzz at the time they joined forces on the Brooklyn Nets.

All things considered, championships hold the most weight when esteeming players and teams. Irving has been to the NBA mountaintop once before with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, which has elevated his status over other elite guards without a ring. In the same breath, Irving has faced much scrutiny since leaving that championship Cavaliers team for not achieving the same success elsewhere and for being an alleged locker room cancer. Doncic has flirted with winning a league MVP for the last three seasons. A championship in 2024 would erase those misnomers and give them credence in the best backcourt ever debate.