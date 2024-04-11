Highlights The Dallas Mavericks' defense has improved significantly post-trade deadline.

Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving have formed a dominant offensive duo.

With their chemistry solidified, they are considered a top-three backcourt pairomg in the NBA.

The Dallas Mavericks have hit their stride at the perfect time, with just days remaining until the 2023-24 NBA regular season reaches its conclusion, and the post-season begins.

A large part of their soaring success in recent weeks has been attributed to the on-court production and chemistry of the Mavs’ All-Star backcourt duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, with league insider Mark Medina considering the pair to be a top-three pairing in the entire Association, though not quite reaching the coveted top spot in his mind.

Mavericks Peaking at Perfect Time

13-2 record over last 15 games

After having started the 2023-24 regular season campaign fairly strong, the Mavericks suffered a slight lull midway through the season, despite the offensive firepower available to them in the form of All-Star backcourt duo, Dončić and Irving.

With their explosive offensive production – which has seen Dončić's name soar to second place in the MVP standings - some have even gone on as far as to argue that they have perhaps been the best backcourt duo this season.

But, with the team's overall defense having become a slight concern at the midpoint of the season, though, Dallas ended up making some mid-season alterations, trading away Grant Williams, in which they were able to nab defensive-minded forward, PJ Washington, as well as acquiring Daniel Gafford to provide more help on the defensive end.

Reflecting back, and these moves appear to have paid more dividends than perhaps even the Mavs organization expected.

Dallas Mavericks - 2023-24 Season Defensive Splits Category Pre-Trade Deadline Post-Trade Deadline DRTG 117.4 110.0 DREB 31.6 36.1 STL 6.6 7.4 BLK 4.3 6.3 OPP PTS OFF TOV 15.0 14.9 OPP PTS 2ND CHANCE 14.3 14.1 OPP PTS FB 16.6 14.1 OPP PTS PAINT 53.3 46.1

Over the past 15 games, in which they have gone on a league-leading 13-2 run, Dallas' defense has risen to the task, largely thanks to their two deadline acquisitions, along with standout rookie Dereck Lively III, and their defense has exponentially improved, with Dallas posting the best defensive record in the NBA, with a 105.5 defensive efficiency rating.

In turn, this has led to them having the second-best net efficiency, where they have outscored their opponents by 10.8 points per 100 possessions during this 15-game span, a tally which only the Boston Celtics can better (13.7).

As a result of their soaring defense, and star-studded offense, GIVEMESPORT’s most recent NBA power rankings, the Mavericks have maintained their fourth place spot after an impressive 3-1 record last week.

This has now seen them cement their automatic qualification to the post-season, having missed out entirely last season, where they are currently sitting comfortably in fifth place in the Western Conference standings, with a first-round match-up set to come against the L.A. Clippers.

Dončić a nd Irving’s Dynamic Is 1A and 1B

When asked whether he viewed Dončić and Irving as the top duo in the NBA, Medina put forward two other duos who he felt were above them in the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, closely followed by the Denver Nuggets’ pairing of Jamal Murray and two-time MVP - and Dončić'sbiggest rival for this year's award - Nikola Jokić.

He suggested that his opinion was based on the two sides’ records this season, as well as past championship experience, particularly as it pertains to the Nuggets duo.

However, the journalist also makes the case that the Mavericks’ pair’s stock had risen, with their chemistry improving throughout the season, while they have, in part, had to take on larger workloads than the other two ball clubs’ duos due to the other star power on their respective rosters.

“I thinkthey’re top three.I would put Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown at number one because the Celtics have the best record in the NBA. I would put Nikola JokićandJamal Murray second. Jamal's had some injuries, but when healthy, they've been a really good one-two punch, as they showed in the NBA Finals, and they have a better record. But Irving and Dončić are right there,because even though the Mavs have been inconsistent all season, partly because of their defense, their chemistry has really grown. There's not any feeling that they're fighting over the ball, they complement each other well, they're both really capable of hitting big shots at key moments,and also having dominant performances where I think the dynamic is they’re 1A and 1Bon any given night.”

How Do the Duo Stack Up Against the Competition?

Combine for 64.5 PTS, 13.9 AST and 23.0 REB

As the season has progressed, and their chemistry has solidified, Dončić and Irving have formed an offensive powerhouse, whereby their respective games have been very complementary to each other, combining for 64.5 points at a 49.8 percent shooting clip, while grabbing 23.0 rebounds and dishing out 13.9 assists per contest in 51 outings together.

Top NBA Duos - 2023-24 Season Statistics Comparison Category Dončić and Irving Tatum and Brown Jokić and Murray PTS 64.5 62.2 62.7 AST 13.9 13.8 16.3 REB 23.0 23.1 22.3 FG% 49.8 49.5 53.7 3P% 38.3 38.3 41.4

These numbers stack up comparably against the other two backcourt pairings that Medina listed on the scoring front, though Jokić and Murray are much more efficient from both the field, and behind the three-point line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luka Dončić has the most step back three-point attempts over the last two seasons, having attempted 687+ threes, converting at a rate of 38.7%.

Again, when trying to draw comparisons of each duo's efficiency, there really isn't much in it, with Denver's championship-winning partnership leading in offensive efficiency with a 124.9 rating, while Dallas register a 120.3 rating, slightly ahead of Boston's 119.8 offensive rating.

Defensively, there is a similar story, whereby both Denver and Dallas are tied for a 109.8 defensive efficiency, while the Brown-Tatum pairing fare slightly worse, but only marginally, posting a 110.9 defensive rating.

As such, the Jokić-Murray partnership is statistically the most efficient overall, whereby they outscore their opponents by 15.1 points per 100 possessions when they share the court, compared to Dončić-Irving, who also outscore opponents by double-digits with 10.5 per contest.

Boston weighs in as the least efficient of the three, though they still outscore opposing teams by a rate of 9.0 points per 100 possessions, and have a better true shooting percentage, 61.5 percent, than the Texan outfit, who are converting their shots at a slightly fewer 60.8 percent.

Overall, an argument could be made for either of the three duos to be considered as the best in the NBA this season, but with all metrics so tightly contested, the competition has never been greater, and this can only be viewed as serviceable to the league landscape as a whole, with the Association perhaps more balanced than ever before.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.