The Boston Celtics have seen a long list of star talent don their green and white since the franchise’s inception. While many of those talents went on to cement their legacy in Boston, many have also failed with the Celtics and gone on to other pastures. Kyrie Irving can be classified as the latter.

Irving teamed up with Luka Dončić to form a formidable one-two with the Dallas Mavericks, a duo that has landed them a trip to the NBA Finals. But those Finals are coming against Irving’s former team in the Celtics, a team that possesses much disdain for the 32-year-old guard.

Irving embraced his return to TD Garden, while the Celtics faithful did the opposite. He was met with a cacophony of boos upon his return, and it would be Boston that got the upper hand in Game 1 as Irving was effectively shut down, being limited to just 12 points.

Irving’s Differing Perspective

According to Irving, Celtics fans still have “a lot of love” for him

Irving and the Mavericks would get bounced out of the building in Game 1 by a score of 107-89. They now find themselves staring at a one-game deficit in the Finals, and will have much work to do if they want to get back into things.

Game 1 made it clear that the disdain for Irving is still there among Celtics fans. Following the game, many of them chanted obscene remarks about Irving, and since 2021, he is 0-11 in games in Boston.

Despite the clear disdain for Irving that is still present from the majority of Celtics nation, Irving stated during the postgame press conference for Game 1 that he does not experience the majority of those negative interactions from the fans, believing that there is still “a lot of love” for him.

“When I leave out of here and I walk around Boston, I don't hear a lot of the things that I hear when I'm playing on the court. There's a lot of mutual respect. There's a lot of eye-to-eye communication that's built on just being human. And they appreciate the things I do off the floor as well. So there are a lot of Celtics fans out there that still love me too surprising to everybody. But when I'm on the street walking around, which I do, it's a lot of love. I get a lot of embrace.” —Kyrie Irving

Irving, notably, played for the Celtics from 2017 to 2019. After he promised them he would bring them a championship and remain with them for life, he departed from the team in the 2019 offseason to join forces with Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets. That also failed, and now, Irving is seeking to win his second ring at the expense of the Celtics.

Learning Experience

Irving claimed that his failures in Boston allowed him to grow as a person

Kyrie Irving’s time in Boston was plagued with off-the-court issues that hindered his play, causing the disdain that’s reared its ugly head during these Finals. He reflected that during the postgame interview, claiming that he has used his time in Boston as a learning experience.

“I've been able to grow over the past few years to put basketball in perspective…I failed miserably [in Boston] while also not knowing how to compartmentalize or accept the emotions that come with failure and also being on the successful side. Didn't know how to handle that either. So the past few years have been about that growth perspective for me. and learning how to handle myself in situations and circumstances that are going to be more beneficial for me to learn now.” —Kyrie Irving

The details and extent of his off-court issues are unknown, and since that is the case (and rightfully so, if they are personal), it has led to more disdain. Irving doubled down on that sentiment, stating that he believes the majority of people would still have disdain for him even if they knew the extent of what was happening.

“Thinking about my time in Boston, I could go down a myriad of things that none of you in here know that I was dealing with. I don't think a lot of people would care. I think a few people would care when I hear about it and I would leave that space open in the future if you ever wanted to hear about it. But putting in perspective, it's just the remarks that are getting said, that's, that's basketball” —Kyrie Irving

Traumatic Experience

Irving reminisced an experience he had as a Celtic which he labeled “traumatic”

Despite Irving’s positive comments about his treatment by Boston fans, he did acknowledge that he has had a number of negative encounters during his time as a Celtic. That is certainly believable, given the public fanfare and reception to his return to Boston for the Finals.

“I don't forget things either. Somebody threw something at me here while I was here. I've heard it all. Nobody asked me how I felt after that and why it could be a little bit of a traumatic response when I'm back in this environment after somebody does something like that. So things have changed since then.” —Kyrie Irving

Irving admitted that somebody threw an object at him while he was a Celtic, elaborating on the idea that he was abused in Boston, an experience he called “traumatic.”

However, according to him, his reaction today would have been different than it was back then, as he has used those experiences to grow as a person since that point.

“I'm able to accept what I cannot change, but also change the way that I look at things to be more positive. So this is fun for me, man. This is healthy. I'm glad that I could be up on this stage speaking authentically and then also go home and be at peace.” —Kyrie Irving

Irving will have another chance to redeem himself in this series and turn back into the elite 1A to Luka Dončić that he has been all playoffs. The Mavericks will need Irving to come alive in that manner if they wish to have a chance at making a comeback in this series and preventing Boston from winning their record-18th title.