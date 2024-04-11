Highlights Kyrie Irving earned a $1 million bonus by playing 58 games and helping the Dallas Mavericks reach 50 wins on the season.

Irving's production and availability have contributed to Dallas' success as they secured a top-5 playoff seed in the Western Conference.

The Mavericks will face a familiar rival in the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs and aim to carry their hot streak into the postseason with Irving's help.

The Dallas Mavericks notched win No. 50 on Wednesday night after dispatching the Miami Heat, 111-92. That milestone just made Mavs star Kyrie Irving $1 million richer.

When the point guard signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Mavericks this past summer, the deal came with an incentive where if Dallas won 50 games and Irving appeared in 58, he'd get the extra million in his bank account. Irving hit both milestones on Wednesday.

Irving was quick to thank his teammates for the bonus as well, which led to a bit of trolling from Mark Cuban shortly after, as Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News detailed.

Irving Earned His Incentive-Based Bonus in Many Ways

Mavericks star guard is having a terrific campaign

As Mavericks reporter Grant Afseth noted, Irving said he wanted his incentives to be production-based. The 32-year-old has certainly earned every penny of his bonus with the way he's played and, most importantly, been available for Dallas this season.

Kyrie Irving Stats - 2023-24 Season GP 58 PPG 25.6 RPG 5.0 APG 5.2 FG% 49.7%

With that incentive, Irving and the Mavericks likely knew that if the eight-time All-Star made himself more available, Dallas would have a high chance of winning more basketball games. And that is exactly what has happened. After the Mavericks missed the postseason entirely last year, just one season after making the Western Conference Finals in 2022, this marked a big bounceback for the franchise.

Irving has silenced his naysayers with the terrific campaign he has put together in helping the Mavericks secure a top-five seed in the Western Conference. Unlike in years past, Irving has solely been drawing attention for his play and there's been nothing in the form of drama or negative energy from the 32-year-old. Likewise, he has also been able to avoid the injury bug, which he has also struggled with in the past.

Playing in his 31st straight game, Irving had another stellar performance against the Heat to help them cruise to another blowout win. As he has done all season, his efficient 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting complemented the 29 points, nine rebounds and nine assists posted by teammate and fellow star Luka Dončić.

Mavericks Set to Face Los Angeles Clippers

Mavs get the Clippers in the first round again, this time with Kyrie Irving

Apart from winning their 50th game of the season, the Mavericks set a date with a foe they've become all too familiar with throughout their previous trips to the postseason. Dallas is officially slated to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers, which makes this the third first-round series between the two franchises in five years.

The Clippers, however, have had the Mavericks' number over the years. They eliminated the Mavs in six games in Dončić's postseason debut during the 2020 Bubble Playoffs and took them down again the year after in an epic series that went seven games.

Nonetheless, the Mavericks are rolling into the playoffs as the hottest team in the NBA and have played stellar basketball on both ends of the floor. They have won five straight games and have lost only twice over their last 18 outings.

Mavericks Last 18 Games Record 16-2 ORTG 118.2 (4th) DRTG 106.0 (1st) NRTG 12.1 (1st)

However, they are going up against a formidable challenge in the star-studded Clippers. Nonetheless, Dončić now has a legitimate co-star in Kyrie Irving to help fend off a loaded Los Angeles team led by Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden.