Highlights Kyrie Irving expressed his love for Anthony Edwards and praised his fearless mentality after Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Edwards' defensive adjustments in the second half slowed Irving down after his 24-point first half.

Irving thrives in intense matchups & seeks to overcome Edwards and the Timberwolves and make his first NBA Finals appearance since 2017.

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Kyrie Irving was all for Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards embracing the challenge of guarding in him in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals and let him know it after the Mavs came away with the win.

When asked about Edwards' 'no fear mentality' in his post-game press conference, Irving expressed his love for the All-NBA Second Team member and how his own mindset has fostered a healthy competitive dynamic.

"Yeah, no, as a peer man, I love that. I love it, man. It's nothing better. You know, when Ant was a little bit younger, I'm sure he was watching me and when he was in high school I was watching him. So, for me it's more of those exciting matchups that I look forward to too...That no fear mentality that he has is why I love him as a competitor and why I love him as a person." -Kyrie Irving

Irving & Edwards' Competitiveness was on Full Display

The pair went after each other all game

Edwards showed he knew what he was talking about in the second half of the game. Irving initially broke Edwards' on-ball defense down by beating him off the dribble several times on his way to 24 points in the first two quarters. Edwards became a big part of what slowed him down the rest of the way. He face-guarded the dynamic finisher and keyed in on him in situations that called for help defense.

Irving recognized the Georgia product's tenacity, which falls in line with the types of matchups he thrives against. Some of Irving's biggest performances in the NBA came against the best players under the brightest lights. This fervor will likely keep his battery charged throughout the series, as he looks to make his first NBA Finals since 2017, and bring out the best in himself and Edwards.