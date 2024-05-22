Highlights Despite setbacks and drama, Kyrie Irving proves he's a top guard with scoring prowess and stellar efficiency throughout his career.

Finding his place in Dallas alongside Luka Dončić, Irving embraces leadership and defense, propelling the Mavericks to playoff success.

By powering the Mavericks to the NBA Finals, Irving can reshape his legacy and secure a spot among the greatest point guards in history.

Kyrie Irving is known best for the beauty of his game, the breathtaking basketball artistry that he displays on a nightly basis as he wows fans with incredible handles, finishing, and shotmaking. He is a role model for what he can do on a basketball court, if not always in the form of winning.

Irving was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011 and immediately burst onto the scene as one of the NBA's best young players, averaging 18.5 points and 5.4 assists on 46.9 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from three. Early in his career, it became clear that he could score at will against any defender, all the while doing things never seen before on an NBA floor.

When Irving was joined in Cleveland by LeBron James in the summer of 2014, it instantly became clear that his skills transferred to winning at the highest level, as he was the Robin to James' Batman on their way to three straight finals. Irving was just as spectacular as James during their legendary 2016 Finals comeback over the 73-win Golden State Warriors, often serving as the primary ballhandler for Cleveland and even hitting an iconic game-winning three over Stephen Curry in Game 7.

At age 24, he was on top of the basketball world, a newly minted champion whose game every kid wanted to emulate. Unfortunately, one year later, he was traded to the Boston Celtics and has been stunningly irrelevant in the seven years since.

Injuries, Off-Court Drama and Early Playoff Exits Eroded Kyrie's Rep

Irving has played in very few meaningful games since 2017

Despite being in a perfect situation for his skillset as the number two next to LeBron James, competing for championships every season, Irving requested a trade in the summer of 2017. He wished to have his own team to lead, and Cleveland obliged by sending him to the up-and-coming Celtics with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Gordon Hayward.

However, the Duke product quickly found out that leading a team isn't as easy as it looked, and flamed out in Boston within two seasons. Irving missed the entire run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2018 with injury, when the Celtics lost a home Game 7 to James' Cavaliers. He was then healthy in 2019, but Boston lost a round earlier in five games to the Milwaukee Bucks, prompting his departure.

Irving then signed with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2019 off-season alongside Kevin Durant, who was fresh off of an achilles tear. The supremely skilled superstar duo promised to bring the Nets back to prominence once Durant was able to play again, but the reality was very different.

2020 was a lost year, as Brooklyn lost in the first-round to the Toronto Raptors, and Irving was yet again sidelined by injury for this series. Durant returned as good as new in 2021, and the Nets added James Harden early in the season, creating what seemed to be an unstoppable superteam. Unfortunately, the theme of Irving's career continued, as both he and Harden suffered injuries in the second-round, losing to Milwaukee on Durant's famous "toe on the line" shot.

In 2022, off-court issues forced Irving to miss 53 games, resulting in a first-round sweep at the hands of the Celtics. In 2023, Irving concluded this tumultuous run by requesting a trade from Brooklyn to the Dallas Mavericks, where he missed the playoffs in his first year. Needless to say, Irving's reputation as a productive, winning basketball player has plummeted to rock bottom over the past seven years.

Where Has Kyrie Been? Season Team GP Result Injured in Playoffs? 2018 Celtics 60 Lost ECF Yes 2019 Celtics 67 Lost ECSF No 2020 Nets 20 Lost 1st-Round Yes 2021 Nets 54 Lost ECSF Yes 2022 Nets 29 Lost 1st-Round No 2023 Mavericks 60 Missed Playoffs -

Irving Has Found a Home in Dallas

Mavericks' superstar has reminded fans how great he is

The frustrating aspect of Irving's struggles in the past seven seasons is that they have nothing to do with his performance on the basketball court. He has consistently performed at an All-Star level in the seasons since leaving Cleveland, but other circumstances have prevented him from playing in meaningful games, ruining his fan perception.

Irving has averaged 23.8 points or higher in every season since 2016-17, averaging 25.7 points and 5.8 assists over that span on incredible efficiency. He has been one of the league's best guards his entire career, but simply hasn't been able to find a place that fits his game and allows him to win at a high level.

Nothing To Do With Performance Years PPG APG TS 2017-2024 25.7 5.8 60.1% NBA Rank 10th 28th 38th

Luckily, it appears Irving has found his home in Dallas, paired with point-guard Luka Dončić. Alongside the Slovenian superstar, the Mavericks have built a winning roster that is four wins away from the NBA Finals, and Irving is right in the middle of it. He had one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 25.6 points on 49.7/41.1/90.5 splits (absurd for a small guard).

Not only has he scored at his usual rate, Irving has embraced the defensive end of the court and has grown into a terrific leader for this youthful Dallas squad.

Kyrie Can Reverse Recent Legacy

Irving can prove he is a winner again by advancing to NBA Finals

Luckily for Irving, NBA fans have a short-term memory. If he can help the Mavericks upset the Minnesota Timberwolves in the West Finals to get Dallas to their first NBA Finals since 2011, his reputation as a winner will be restored (not that he cares). The Mavericks desperately need Irving to up his production in the series to overcome the talented Timberwolves, and if he is able to, it will be a big notch in his legacy.

Mavs Need Playoff Kyrie Scenario PPG APG TS% Playoff Career 23.0 4.9 56.8% 2024 Playoffs 21.1 5.4 59.7%

If Dallas can advance and even win the championship, Irving will suddenly elevate into all-time legendary status. His position among the game's greatest point guards ever will be up for debate, with many arguing that he is one of the very best. Most importantly, all the drama and strife surrounding the wasted prime of his career will be forgotten, and Irving will be honored rightfully for his greatness.