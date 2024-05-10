Highlights Luka Dončić had a phenomenal season statistically, surpassing expectations set since he entered the league.

Dončić's team success will determine his MVP case as he continues to elevate his game statistically.

Despite not winning MVP, Kyrie Irving believes Luka is destined for the title in his exceptional career ahead.

The 2023-24 NBA season featured some of the best individual seasons the league has ever witnessed. Denver Nuggets star, Nikola Jokić, was named the 2023-24 NBA Most Valuable Player. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks had arguably the best season of his career but was just fourth in MVP voting. This came at the expense of Luka Dončić, who had not only the best season of his career but an all-time statistical season. Despite falling short in the award race, his teammate, Kyrie Irving, reassured the star guard of what was to come in the future.

Dončić came into the league as a prospect with a lot of hype but found a way to trump every expectation placed on him. He made the All-NBA first team in just his second season and has been in the MVP discussion since. Following the Dallas Mavericks' Game 2 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Irving shared his disappointment regarding Dončić not winning the award with the media, but also provided positive words.

"Congratulations to [Jokic]. He's been having superb seasons. He's been leading this team at an unbelievable rate...He's had a great run, but I think if it's not this year, then Luka is on his way to win MVP sometime in the future, very soon. If you look at his numbers across the board and you look how he was carrying our team, that it's nothing short of an MVP." - Kyrie Irving

Irving has played with incredible talent throughout his career, such as the likes of LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, and James Harden. He has continuously put Dončić in that same category of talent and rightfully so. The regular season that Dončić had was nothing short of amazing.

Luka Dončić 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 33.9 REB 9.2 AST 9.8 PSA 124.8 NET RATING +11.9 EXP WINS +28

Dončić was sensational, setting a career-high in averages in points, assists, and three-point percentage shooting at a clip of 38.2 percent on 10.2 attempts per game. There aren't many players that are as good as Dončić was in the early years of his career. The Slovenian guard has reached the heights that a player can attain statistically, leaving one area to be the deciding factor in Dončić's MVP case.

Team Success Will Make or Break Dončić's MVP Case

Being among the top seeds will propel Dončić to be an MVP favorite

Since Dončić's sophomore season, he has flirted with a triple-double every year. Jokić is the only player who is comparable to how Dončić can fill the stat sheet. However, the one glaring difference that is against the superstar guard's case for MVP, has been team success.

The 6-foot-7 guard has made the postseason in four out of his six seasons in the NBA. They haven't boasted a record that was greater than fourth in the Western Conference during that period. Jokić helped lead the Nuggets to the second seed in the West, tied with the Thunder record-wise at 57-25. The previous two times that the Serbian center won the award, he averaged a near triple-double as a big man while missing the team's second and third-best players for the entire seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luka Dončić averaged the highest total PPG/RPG/APG since the NBA/ABA merger.

Historically, there have only been six winners of the award that were on a team with a win percentage lower than .600. This season, Dallas finished just above that mark with a win percentage of .610. However, the team record of Jokić could've easily been the deciding factor that separated Dončić from surpassing him in the voting.

Throughout his amazing season, Dončić has remained focused on winning. The Mavericks are currently tied 1-1 with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Although the 25-year-old superstar didn't receive the honor of being MVP of the league, he has his eyes set on leading the Mavericks to their second championship in franchise history.