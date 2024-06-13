Highlights Luka Dončić needs to improve his scoring efficiency and avoid fouls if the Dallas Mavericks are to stand a chance in the NBA Finals.

Kyrie Irving had a standout performance in Game 3, supporting Dončić when he needed it most.

Dončić and Irving must step up for the Mavericks to have any hope of a comeback.

Game 3 will surely go down as a low point in Luka Dončić's playing career. Losing this game of the NBA Finals to fall behind 0-3 to the Boston Celtics would be bad enough on its own. However, the manner in which it happened to Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks makes it so much worse.

Dončić struggled with scoring the basketball. Sure, he did finish the game with 27 points. However, when that 27 points comes on 27 shots, that number looks far less impressive. He also shot the ball poorly from beyond the arc, going one for seven on his three-pointers. This was the worst scoring efficiency he had all series.

The obvious part of what made this a particularly frustrating evening for Luka was getting fouled out of the game. Dončić was booted late in this one after a collision with Celtics star Jaylen Brown. His last two fouls, that resulted in him being tossed, were both caused by defensive plays involving Brown. Dončić had to bite his tongue with his disdain towards the officiating in the post-game press conference.

Someone who wasn't biting their tongue after the game was Kyrie Irving. Despite the 106-99 loss, Irving managed his best performance of the series by far. He scored 35 points to lead all scorers in the game. When prompted for a discussion revolving around Luka, Irving had nothing but love and support for his superstar teammate.

The Mavericks now face a task that no team in NBA history has ever accomplished. If there is any hope of a comeback for the Mavericks moving forward, it starts at the top with the leadership of these two men.

The Catalysts For A 0-3 Comeback

Dončić and Irving will need to be special for the Mavericks

The Mavericks have certainly dug themselves into a hole at this point. If there is any hope of digging out of it, it has to start with the duo that was once receiving praise as highly touted as the best backcourt in league history.

Dončić and Kyrie: Stats in the NBA Finals Category Dončić Game 1-2 Dončić Game 3 Irving Game 1-2 Irving Game 3 PPG 31.0 27 14.0 35 RPG 10.5 6 2.5 3 APG 6.0 6 4.0 2 FG% 51.1 40.7 35.1 46.4 3P% 38.1 14.3 0 66.7

Dončić played great basketball in the first two games of this series before having a dud in Game 3. Irving, meanwhile, played badly in the first two before having his breakout performance in Game 3. Considering the struggles that the Mavericks have had with getting consistent offense outside their duo, the team will need both at their very best for the rest of this series.

Irving was already a part of a history-making series in the NBA Finals once when he and LeBron James completed the first 3-1 comeback ever on the biggest stage in basketball. There should be some comfort in that.

Speaking of LeBron, Dončić has stated before that James is his favorite player. Oddly enough, Luka finds himself in a position to potentially follow in his role model's footsteps in one way or another. He could lead a historic feat that no one has ever accomplished like James did in 2016. Either that, or he could be swept in his first Finals appearance, much like James was.

There's a good chance he does neither and this series ends in a gentleman's sweep, or something of the sort. If there is any hope in the Mavericks' locker room at the moment, it has to start with Dončić and Irving both bringing their A-plus games for the rest of this series.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.