Kyrie Irving is renowned as one of the premier offensive talents in NBA history. He’s the one you want to take clutch shots when the lights shine the brightest, and he has a 2016 championship ring to prove it. Irving’s scoring repertoire has earned the respect of his teammates, former coaches, and NBA legends, and yet his ability to put the ball in the basket isn’t what the Dallas Mavericks have needed from him in these playoffs.

Since being traded to Dallas from the Brooklyn Nets at the 2023 trade deadline, Irving has averaged 26.0 points per game while shooting 50.0% from the field, 40.6% from three, and 91.8% at the free throw line.

That would be enough to earn him a spot in the illustrious 50-40-90 club if he weren’t already one of only nine in NBA history to manage such a feat over an entire season (2020-2021 with Brooklyn). Efficiency is at the crux of the eight-time All-Star’s game, enabling him to co-exist with ball-dominant scorers like Luka Dončić or LeBron James.

Irving’s usage rate is a key statistical indicator of his flexibility as a basketball player. Usage rate estimates the percentage of a team’s possessions that end with that player taking a shot, shooting a free throw, or turning the ball over.

Irving’s regular season usage rate of 28.1% ranked 25th in the league, sandwiched between Damian Lillard and Tyrese Maxey, a couple of other super co-stars on championship contenders. What separates them is that while Lillard and Maxey’s usage rates increased in the playoffs, Irving’s has fallen to 24.1%—a decline of 14.2% from his regular season mark.

Kyrie Irving Is Trading Offense for Defense

Playing a smaller role offensively has unlocked his defensive intensity

The decrease in volume coincided with an increase in efficiency. Irving’s true shooting percentage has improved from 60.8% in the regular season to 63.2% in the postseason. Giving up some offensive responsibility has allowed him to be more intentional with his shot selection. Another benefit of conserving energy on offense is that it allows a greater defensive effort, and this is a real boon for Dallas.

Irving’s defense may not be discussed often (he received a single vote for the All-Defense team in 2019), but it has been instrumental in keeping the Mavericks’ playoff run alive. When defended by the three-time All-NBA guard, opponents are shooting 11.3 percentage points worse than expected; that ranks fifth among players defending at least 10 field goal attempts per game this postseason per NBA Advanced Stats.

That’s a sharper decline in opponents’ shooting than Evan Mobley, Mitchell Robinson, or even defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert can boast. Irving has been a threat in the passing lanes as well, averaging 3.8 deflections per game, the third most in the postseason.

His quick hands are exceptionally effective at targeting the ball-handler’s dribble, and his nimble footwork helps him navigate screens around the three-point line. He’s even been locked in with his help-defense responsibilities, much to the dismay of opposing coaches.

Irving has improved nearly across the board when comparing his regular season numbers since arriving in Dallas to his performance in these playoffs. His scoring volume dips in line with his usage rate, but it seems to be elevating the Mavericks overall.

Kyrie Irving's Dallas Mavericks Stats Stat Regular Season Postseason PPG 26.0 23.5 TS% 61.4% 63.2% USG% 27.9% 24.1% ORTG 123 125 DRTG 116 115 BLK% 1.3% 1.4% STL% 1.7% 2.5%

His offensive and defensive ratings have both improved by a handful of points, and his block rate has seen a marginal rise. His steal rate rose from 1.7% in the regular season to 2.5% in the playoffs, an increase of 47%. To put it in perspective, he’s generated 28.6% of the steals for his entire team, a greater share than premier perimeter defenders such as Anthony Edwards or OG Anunoby.

Pinning downtrends in the postseason can be tricky due to the small sample size, so it can be helpful to look at the regular season to get more context. During the regular season, opposing teams’ eFG% fell by 1.7 percentage points, and they scored 2.5 fewer points per 100 possessions while Irving was on the court, according to Cleaning the Glass.

That places him in the 79th and 73rd percentiles respectively, easily outpacing acclaimed defenders Jrue Holiday and Lugentz Dort.

Dallas spent the past season shoring up their defense — drafting and trading for rim protection in Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, and then giving up a first-round pick to secure wing defender P.J. Washington. The influx of talent has paid off, but the system can still be exploited without strong point-of-attack defense, and his superhero sidekick Dončić doesn’t provide much in that department.

The Mavericks’ regular season defense was unimpressive, ranked 17th in the league in points allowed per 100 possessions. Their defensive rating improves to 110.7 in the postseason, ranking seventh at 2.5 points ahead of the average.

All of these positive trends can’t be attributed to Irving alone, but his defensive presence and focus have been critical for Dallas. He’s earned the trust of the coaching staff, succeeding on superstar assignments like James Harden, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Paul George.

Viewed through that lens, his drops in scoring volume and usage rate don’t necessarily indicate an offensive regression, but instead an unexpected defensive clinic. His willingness to accept a reduced role in the offense is a powerful display of humility, maturity, and leadership for his younger teammates. Still, the Mavericks will need more than just good vibes if they want to keep their postseason dreams alive, especially with their MVP finalist struggling through nagging injuries.

Despite those setbacks, Dallas is up 2-1 in their semifinal series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Irving’s defense has been and will continue to be key as they seek to close the series and advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted, updated with games played through May 10.