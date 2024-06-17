Highlights The Mavericks avoided a sweep by winning Game 4 with their aggressiveness on the inside and efficiency from the outside.

Kyrie Irving had a tough time playing in Boston in Games 1 and 2, but bounced back in Dallas.

The Mavericks face the historical challenge of erasing a 3-0 deficit in the NBA Finals.

The Dallas Mavericks managed to extend the NBA Finals in Game 4. After dropping the first three games of the series to put their backs against the wall, the Mavericks roared back in a commanding way. They won the contest 122-84.

The brooms were put back as Luka Dončić and company avoided the sweep. The Mavericks managed to challenge the Boston Celtics with their relentless attack on the interior, scoring 60 points in the paint. They also outshot the Celtics from beyond the arc for the first time all series, hitting 15 of their 37 three-point attempts.

Getting their first win in the series is sure to be a confidence boost for a team who may have needed one. Dončić has reaffirmed that there is belief in his locker room for his team moving forward. However, the next stop of their journey is going to be tough as they head back to Boston for Game 5.

It's a place that Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is incredibly familiar with. He spent two seasons as a member of the Celtics before moving on to the Brooklyn Nets to join Kevin Durant. The relationship Irving has with the Celtics organization and their fans has been questionable ever since. Irving stated today, when speaking to the media, that he is well aware of the rocky position he is in with regard to that situation.

Game 5 will offer Irving an opportunity to wrestle with the demons that still plague him in Beantown.

Irving's Struggles In Boston

Kyrie has had a tough time visiting the Celtics

Irving's best basketball in this series certainly did not come in the first two games when he was in Boston. Whatever the reason that is attributed to the result, Irving struggled mightily in Games 1 and 2.

Kyrie Irving Averages — NBA Finals Games 1 and 2 PPG 14.0 APG 4.0 FG% 35.1% 3P% 0.0%

When Irving returned to Dallas for Game 3, he finally had his breakout game offensively. Irving scored 35 points on 13 of 28 from the field and 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. The Mavericks lost the game 106-99 despite Kyrie finally delivering on the biggest stage in basketball.

Before the Game 4 win, Irving had lost thirteen straight to the Celtics following the infamous incident of him stomping on the team's logo. Now, the pressure is on to start a winning streak.

No team in NBA history has ever erased an 3-0 deficit, let alone in the NBA Finals. That is the task the Mavericks have in front of them.

For Dallas to have any hope of accomplishing that, the comfort that Irving claims to feel off the court will need to translate into results on the court. Two of the next three games, should the series go that long, will be in Boston.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.