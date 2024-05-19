Highlights Kyrie Irving expressed his emotions on a seven-year journey back to the conference finals.

The Mavericks advance to advanced Western Conference Finals after overcoming a 17-point deficit in Game 6.

Dallas' togetherness and Irving's leadership were key in reaching the WCF.

The Dallas Mavericks have booked their ticket to the Western Conference Finals after they overcame a 17-point second-half deficit and took down the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 117-116 win in Game 6. For Luka Dončic and the Mavs, this marks their second Western Conference Finals appearance in three years. For Kyrie Irving, this will be his first time back at this stage since 2017.

Irving was understandably emotional when the buzzer sounded. After going through a hard-fought war against the Thunder, the veteran point guard laid out his emotions on his seven-year journey back to the conference finals.

"It’s been a long time coming just being back in this position… I look back at parts of my career where I took it for granted, just getting to the conference finals for three years straight… And then not getting back for a little bit, it’ll weigh on you as a competitor." - Kyrie Irving

It's been quite a rollercoaster ride for Irving since he won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and subsequently left in 2017. But the 32-year-old seems to have finally found a home in Dallas.

Irving "Grateful" for this Mavericks Group

Kyrie has come a long way since his last NBA Finals run in 2017

Irving has received criticism in the past for the way his tenures with the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets went. But whatever narrative that came out regarding the 8-time All-Star previously can now be flushed down the drain, especially with the way he has helped lead the Mavericks back to the Western Conference Finals.

Kyrie Irving Stats vs. Thunder Category Stats PPG 15.7 RPG 2.3 APG 6.2 FG% 44.0% 3P% 42.3%

The way that this Mavericks team has come together is nothing short of spectacular and Irving himself is grateful for being in a tight-knit group that has embraced each other throughout this journey.

"I’m grateful that I had these guys beside me and kept feeding me confidence and kept doing the little things for one another, and I think that’s what made the celebration feel so much better." - Kyrie Irving

Irving has certainly come a long way since he last made it to a conference finals. He was 25 years old during his last NBA Finals run with the Cavaliers in 2017. Now at age 32, the NBA champion has gone through a lot and all his experiences have helped him become more appreciative of the challenging journey to get back at this stage.

Mavericks Have Shown Togetherness Throughout the Playoffs

Dallas overcame a massive Game 6 obstacle to reach WCF

Game 6 was an uphill battle for the Mavericks, who found themselves trailing by 17 points at one point in the third quarter. But as they have done all season long, Dallas showed its resiliency and rallied back in the second half, where Irving scored 18 of his 22 points. The Mavs were able to complete the comeback thanks to Irving's huge second half and, of course, PJ Washington's series-clinching freethrows.

After the final buzzer, Irving and Dončic shared a special moment as Mavs fans celebrated their series win at American Airlines Center. After the dust settled in the arena, Irving later gave an impromptu speech in the locker room following Saturday's win and admitted that he tried to hold back the tears while delivering it.

“I was just trying to hold back the emotions just because of how hard and tough this series was… We really got to appreciate each other's talents and skill sets and, most importantly, our will. We have a lot of guys that love to compete, a lot of guys that want to see each other do well and are willing to sacrifice and do the little things in order to get wins, so I think we're continuing to prove that.” - Kyrie Irving

The Mavericks have shown plenty of resolve throughout the season, especially in this playoff run so far. After going through a grueling six-game series, they followed it up with another six-game grinder against a resilient Thunder team that also showed a lot of poise.

Echoing the words of his idol, the late great Kobe Bryant, Irving acknowledged that "the job is not finished." The job is only going to get tougher as the Mavericks will face either the defending champion Denver Nuggets or the defensive juggernaut Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.