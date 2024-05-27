Highlights Kyrie Irving believes that it will take a great sense of urgency from his Dallas Mavericks to sweep the Minnesota Timberwolves and reach the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

Irving emphasized the importance of not getting comfortable after the Mavs won Game 3.

The Timberwolves have fought hard in all three contests, making them still a threat in the series.

Kyrie Irving is not about to let himself nor his Dallas Mavericks rest on their laurels after taking a 3-0 series lead with their 116-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night.

Irving is dead set on playing with a heightened sense of urgency well beyond that which they've played with through the first three games in order to sweep the T'Wolves and reach the 2024 NBA Finals, as he told reporters in his post-game press conference:

"So I'm thinking about going into Game 4, it's still 0-0. And that's the type of motivation and mentality we have in that locker room. It's not just me. We feel like the job isn't finished, and we're going against one of the greatest teams in the world, you know. They still have the capability of beating us on any given night, and we have to treat them like that." -Kyrie Irving =

Irving Knows a Thing or Two About Playoff Upsets

Irving helped lead a 3-1 comeback in the 2016 NBA Finals

No team has ever returned from an 0-3 hole in NBA Playoff history. Nevertheless, Irving does not want Dallas to become the first team to let that happen. The Duke product has played in 20 playoff series throughout his 13-year career.

He helped the Cleveland Cavaliers storm back to win the 2016 NBA Finals after being down 3-1 to the 73-9 Golden State Warriors. Conversely, the 32-year-old has also seen the series not go as planned. His Brooklyn Nets failed to climb out of the 3-0 hole they fell into against the Boston Celtics in the first round in 2022, nor were his Celtics able to hold on after winning Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019, losing 4-1 in a gentleman's sweep.

Despite being winless in this series, the Timberwolves have not been easy to defeat. Minnesota lost the first two games by an average margin of two points. They also entered the fourth quarter of Game 3 knotted up at 87-87 and it was tied until the 3:38 mark before the Mavs broke the game open down the stretch and put the stamp on their nine-point victory.

The Wolves also had six players score in double figures on the affair and Anthony Edwards made good on his promise to be more aggressive in Game 3, connecting on 11-24 shots for 26 points, though Karl-Anthony Towns struggled. Nevertheless, the Timberwolves won't go away easy. Thus, Irving's awareness of the moment will help him lead Dallas in Game 4 as one of only two players on their roster with Finals experience. With a win on Tuesday night, Irving can reach the Finals for the first time since 2017 and help the Mavs get there for the first time since they won the championship in 2011.