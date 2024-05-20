Highlights Irving's role with the Mavericks emphasizes team success over personal stats, showcasing his growth as a player.

Ever since Kyrie Irving helped the Cleveland Cavaliers capture their first NBA title in the franchise's history back in 2016, he has struggled to find a team that would be a suitable fit for him. In due time, he was able to become an important contributor to a Dallas Mavericks team that'll be playing for the right to play in the NBA Finals.

Although Irving has had success in the Lone Star State playing alongside fellow superstar Luka Dončić, the journey to get there was a difficult one to navigate. After Irving nailed the three-pointer that cemented the Cavs title run back in 2016, it was thought that he and LeBron James could produce a string of championship seasons together as it appeared that all was well in Cleveland. The duo would go on to play one more season in Cleveland, and when that season concluded, Irving promptly requested a trade with numerous reports stating that Irving didn't want to share the spotlight with James any longer.

He was finally dealt to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, and Ante Zizic, as Irving would go on to play only two seasons in Boston. He would join forces with a young Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and his leadership and stellar play helped propel the Celtics to a 49-33 record, which was 4th best in the Eastern Conference. After losing in the 2nd round of the playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks, relations between Irving and certain players on the team began to get rocky.

Despite Irving verbally committing to remain with the Celtics concerning his impending free agency at the time, he entertained the thought of leaving Boston and starting fresh with another team that was closer to his hometown, and that team was the Brooklyn Nets. Spurning the Celtics during free agency and choosing to join forces with fellow superstar Kevin Durant as a member of the Nets sparked negative feedback. Irving's criticism was thrown as his ability to be a leader was questioned, especially when he commented about his teammates in Boston saying that they "did not know what it takes to be NBA champions".

After that last tumultuous season in Boston, Irving signed a 4-year deal with the Nets, as the idea of playing alongside Durant and being closer to home was just too good to pass up. Irving's tenure in Brooklyn turned out to be somewhat of a dream. It turned into a nightmare scenario as Irving dealt with adversity and many problems. During his first season with the Nets, Irving played in only 20 games as he recovered from multiple injuries. A refusal to obey a New York citywide COVID-19 vaccine mandate caused him to miss most of the Nets home games that very next season. Irving's decision caused division among his teammates and members within the organization. Only to make matters worse, Irving was suspended for a total of 8 games after he promoted an antisemitic movie on his social media.

After growing tired of the mistreatment and frustration, Irving requested a trade from the Nets, citing that he wanted to go somewhere that would offer "peace of mind". Shortly after his suspension, Irving was traded to the Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick, and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. The Nets may have felt that they were disposing of a problem by trading Irving, but little did they know that they were responsible for creating another one also by allowing Irving to team up with Doncic.

How Irving Perfectly Coexists With Doncic

Irving has found the perfect role in Dallas

This has to easily be one of Irving's best runs in the postseason. He is a much better player now than he was when he was with the Cavaliers. Irving's game has evolved since then, as it's evident that he is content with being a second option.

" I just have to sit back and marvel at [Luka's] talent." -Kyrie Irving on finally being able to be a second option

Irving is not concerned about padding his personal stats but focuses on what he has to do in order for his team to win. He has sacrificed and has even taken fewer shots, so the role players can stay in rhythm. It is all for the good of the team because it allows Irving to save his legs for the 4th quarter and focus on closing teams out.

His best attribute has been his killer instinct, and he's the reason why a close game is never safe if he has possession of the ball. Irving has also been one of the best clutch performers in the postseason this year.

2024 NBA Playoff Leaders in Clutch Points Player Team Points Jalen Brunson NYK 49 Tyrese Maxey PHI 26 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC 21 Jamal Murray DEN 17 Paolo Banchero ORL 17 Kyrie Irving DAL 16 Anthony Edwards MIN 14

Stats provided courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com

Irving has also been competing harder on the defensive end. He has never been a bad defender as the media often portrays him. Even though he is a bit undersized, he still hustles, will get after loose balls, and can apply pressure to ball handlers. Irving is also among the playoff leaders in steals and in blocks.

2024 NBA Playoff Leaders In Steals Player/Team Steals Luka Doncic/DAL 17 Anthony Edwards/MIN 17 Kyrie Irving/DAL 17 Nikola Jokic/DEN 17 Jalen Williams/OKC 17 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 15

Stats provided courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com

Even when he isn't scoring, Irving can do all the little things that matter. While Doncic sets the team up for success throughout the entirety of the game, Irving is prepared to deliver the knockout blow.

He can facilitate the offense and keep everyone else engaged when Doncic needs a breather. He can attack with his deadly midrange game, or he uses his elite ball handling to get in the paint.

Don't be Surprised if Irving Retires as a Maverick

Irving appears to be appreciated in Dallas

There had to be a reason why Irving shed tears after the clinching Game 6 win after the Mavs eliminated the Thunder 4-2. After everything the 14-year vet has been through. It's heartwarming to see him thriving and succeeding without all the craziness and drama surrounding him. Irving has had to struggle through injuries, team chemistry issues, and being slandered by the media at times.

Dallas was the perfect situation for Irving as he was allowed the opportunity to show his maturity and humility and erase notions that he was a selfish player. When Irving and James were teammates with the Cavs, there existed the indication that they would run the Eastern Conference for years, winning multiple titles in the process, but it didn't work out. This is Irving's chance at redemption to prove that he can still be a major factor on a championship team. He has always been accountable, he is wiser now and still has that same competitive edge he's always had.

There has been turmoil and controversy everywhere he has played, until now. He was criticized for not being able to win with Durant in Brooklyn. He has had his leadership questioned and people have even wondered if he still had love for the game of basketball. In Dallas, Irving is free from the pressure he had to endure earlier in his career, and if he and Doncic can continue their recent run of success, it's possible that Irving could end his career in a Mavericks uniform.

" When [Irving] came, he was nothing but supportive...helped me mature a lot, and see the game in a different way". -Luka Doncic

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has always had a reputation for creating a winning culture and a friendly work environment and that is just the escape Irving needed. A lot of people didn't believe the Luka/Kyrie duo would work out and that they would fail miserably, especially after they missed out on the postseason last year.

"You can see this group has been together for like five months. We're capable of more and more, I think. But just big-time trades, big-time adjustments, and keep bringing them...we enjoy playing together". -Luka Doncic

Irving's mindset appears to have rubbed off on Doncic as both of them have each other better. The Mavs have all the ingredients to make a legit run at a title. They have 2 superstar closers, a plethora of good role players and a strong bench at their disposal. If they can capture the championship this season, expect this Luka/Kyrie duo to be in the mix for years to come.