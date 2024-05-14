Highlights Kyrie Irving adapts his game to meet the Dallas Mavericks' needs in each playoff series.

Irving showcased a true three-level scoring ability in the first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Irving's facilitating role in the Semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder lightens the playmaking load for Luka Dončić.

After there were some bumps in the road, the Dallas Mavericks found their stride in the closing months of the regular season, and they're now in the thick of the NBA Playoffs. Dallas, the No. 5 seed, is currently tied at 2-2 in their Western Conference Semifinal series versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, the top seed in the West this season.

Dallas has been dealing with injury issues for Luka Dončić in these playoffs, which is no small thing, with what he means to the team as an MVP finalist and one of the game's top players.

Thankfully, though, Dallas has been getting quality play from role players, such as P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford, among others. The Mavericks' defense has held tough in some key stretches, too, which has carried over from the closing portion of the regular season.

But, even with those contributions in these playoffs, something that's jumped out to this point has been how Kyrie Irving has adjusted his style to tailor it to what Dallas has needed in each particular series thus far.

Irving has Given Mavs Just What They've Needed

Irving's continually had the right approach for Dallas

Irving was not a participant in the playoffs last year with Dallas, as he was still getting acclimated following his trade arrival, and it was a disappointing finish to the 2022-23 campaign for them. This go-around, by comparison, Irving is back on the big stage, and ditto for Dallas.

After an effective regular season, Irving has adapted his game to what Dallas has needed from him in each series thus far. To this point, he's had averages of 21.9 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per contest through 10 playoff games for Dallas, with a true shooting rate of 61.6 percent. Below is the statistical overview of his play through Dallas' two series in the first round against the LA Clippers and then, currently, versus Oklahoma City.

Irving's Playoff Averages Category First Rd. Second Rd. PTS 26.5 15.0 RB 5.7 2.5 AST 4.7 7.5 TOV 2.3 2.8 3PA/3PT% 8.2/44.9% 3.5/35.7% TS% 64.7% 54.7%

Irving's true three-level scoring skill set was on display in the Mavs' first-round series win. As shown above, he had 26.5 points per game over that six-game series, on 64.7 percent true shooting.

Irving had his game going from beyond the arc, with him shooting 44.9 percent on 8.2 attempts per contest, and whether it was in set offense or in transition, he was applying paint pressure and finishing paired with that perimeter shooting. Although there was often solid defense and help to Irving, his skill level was just too much to contain over the course of that series, even for a Clippers team that has its share of versatile defenders, regardless of Kawhi Leonard's absence.

Following that dazzling shot-making display from Irving in the first round, he's taken on more of a facilitating role, which has paid dividends, particularly with the injuries Dončić has been fighting through. Irving's scoring splits have decreased in the games against the Thunder, but he's helped generate great looks for Dallas' other guys, and that's lightened some of the primary playmaking load for Dončić.

Irving has 30 assists to 11 turnovers in Dallas' four games versus a Thunder defense that is a disruptive bunch, and while Irving is still a bucket-getter, he's continually gotten others open looks off of his scoring skill set and paint pressure.

That passing feel and on-point timing from Irving has helped get Washington and others, such as Tim Hardaway Jr., shots where they're comfortable. Irving has also generated some doorstep and/or diving looks for Gafford and/or Derrick Lively II as well off of drives, to go with his perimeter feeds.

In fairness, although Dallas could've used more from Irving (who had nine points on four-of-11 shooting) as a scorer in a close loss down the stretch in Game 4, when Dončić shot six-of-20, by and large, Irving has had the right approach for what the Mavericks have needed.

Realistically, if a big game from Irving is needed in Game 5 on the road, for example, he is still more than capable of doing that. But, Irving has done a great job thus far of getting his teammates and role guys involved, which is something that should never be discounted this type of year in the playoffs.

Lastly, despite the offensive play being the focus for a star guard like Irving, his steady hand on the floor has been big for this Dallas team, and his defensive efforts in these playoffs have had an impact, too.

Overall, it's been a very impressive playoff run for the 32-year-old Irving, who seems to be in a terrific place basketball-wise and as a leader.