When Dallas Mavericks all-star Kyrie Irving attended Game 6 of the 2023 Western Conference Quarterfinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies, not much was made of it. Sure, it was a little surprising to see Irving in attendance considering his Mavericks missed the playoffs, but it's pretty commonplace these days for current players to go to games regardless of the circumstance. However, there was a lot more to the story.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne, Irving went to both support former teammate LeBron James and attempt to persuade him to play together once again. The pair famously won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2016, the franchise's lone championship.

"Irving lives in Los Angeles in the offseason, and he had an open calendar after the Dallas Mavericks failed to make the playoffs. But he was also about to become a free agent, and according to sources close to him, Irving had a strong interest in reuniting with James [...]"

But after the Lakers eliminated the Grizzlies and eventually advanced to the Western Conference Finals, their thought process was to largely retain and build upon a team they had just re-made a few months prior.

LA is in a similar position as they were before last year: was it the correct decision not to pursue Irving in the 2023 free agency period?

Lakers' gambled with continuity in 2023 free agency

Los Angeles has struggled to match up with James' timeline

The Lakers have unfortunately followed a similar pattern over the past few seasons. Since winning a title in 2020, the team has been an extremely inconsistent product. Thus, each year around the trade deadline, there are always strong rumors of a roster overhaul, with James and Anthony Davis as the only players who are safe from being dealt.

It's for a great reason: not only have they already delivered a title, but there are not many better 1–2 combinations out there than James & Davis from a basketball standpoint. Strangely though, their talent, production, and tenure offer little security for everyone else, from the coaching staff to their teammates. In terms of pressure and expectations to win, Los Angeles is always at the forefront, regardless of who has shared the court with James and Davis since 2020.

Los Angeles Lakers – Year-to-Year Stats 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Categories Stats League Rank Stats League Rank Stats League Rank Points 112.1 11th 117.2 6th 114.1 18th Three-Point Percentage 34.7 22nd 34.6 25th 35.7 20th Offensive Rating 110.0 22nd 113.9 19th 112.2 22nd Defensive Rating 112.8 21st 113.2 12th 113.7 13th Stats as of Jan. 17

After getting off to a rough start to the 2022-23 year, Los Angeles made widespread changes to the team. Austin Reaves was elevated to a bigger role, and the team swung deals for players like D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, and Jarred Vanderbilt. It worked wonders at the time—as previously mentioned, the Lakers went all the way to the Western Conference Finals before losing to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets.

Without an obvious step back from either James or Davis so far in 2023-24, the rest of the squad has struggled mightily with establishing continuity; the team has floundered to 10th place after winning the inaugural In-Season Tournament in December.

Now, with reports stating that Irving was genuinely interested in reuniting with James this past summer, the Lakers should have at least attempted to sign him.

Irving and James have a proven track record of success

Breaking Cleveland's 52-year championship will forever link James and Irving

Since winning it all in 2016, both Irving and James have experienced another lifetime of basketball. The latter eventually signed with the Lakers and Irving went from Cleveland to Boston and Brooklyn before landing in Dallas last season. During his journey, Irving has since expressed his appreciation for his time in Cleveland and playing alongside one of the greatest players in NBA history.

When last year's free agency came around, Irving quickly locked up a three-year, $120 million deal to stay with the Mavericks. Dallas was able to offer him stability, a chance to compete in the postseason and a franchise player in Luka Dončić. Though it's revisionist history at this point, perhaps he would have an alternative if Los Angeles had countered Dallas's contract or even expressed any interest whatsoever.

They know how talented Irving is, but wanted to focus on who helped them reach the Conference Finals. Therefore, Russell, Reaves, and Hachimura were re-signed and a couple of other supplemental players were added. Looking back, it appears that the trio, as well as their recent signees, were overrated—not in terms of what they could do as individuals, but as a complementary core to win a championship.

Los Angeles Lakers – 2023 Playoffs Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists FG % 3PT % LeBron James 24.5 9.9 6.5 49.8 26.4 Anthony Davis 22.6 14.1 2.6 52.0 33.3 Austin Reaves 16.9 4.4 4.6 46.4 44.3 D'Angelo Russell 13.3 2.9 4.6 42.6 31.0

Sure, the Lakers (and James as well) were in a slightly unenviable spot after getting swept by Denver, but everyone lauded their decisions to marginally upgrade and retain their roster once moves were made in free agency. After all, Irving was coming off a disjointed campaign himself.

That said, Irving's track record with James, as well as the sense of urgency to win another championship in the latter's 21st season, should have thrown everything out of the window—winning now is the only bottom line for the franchise, whether it comes at the expense of young or unproven players.

While no one expected James to retire following last year's playoff loss, his postgame press conference was the only time he's ever been mum about his future in the league. That should have been a clear sign to go all-in on upgrades. Hindsight is 20/20, but Los Angeles is legitimately back in the same spot as last year: make a trade or risk falling even further.

Irving would have been just what the doctor ordered. He's an all-time scorer and shot-creator, he embraces the moment and is someone who knows exactly how to play, and win, with James. With time potentially running out on the Lakers' star duo as franchise cornerstones on this version of the Lakers, the franchise's next move had better be a swing for the fences.