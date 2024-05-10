Highlights The Mavericks addressed mistakes from Game 1 and improved in Game 2 to even their series at 1-1.

Luka Dončić bounced back with 29 points, helped by Kyrie Irving's 11 assists.

The Mavericks are looking to take the series lead in Game 3 after at home in Dallas.

Game 2 was a resounding performance by the Dallas Mavericks.

Having suffered a 117-95 blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1, Dallas made a strong response to take Game 2 with a 119-110 victory.

Stealing homecourt advantage from the Thunder heading into Game 3, Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving went over what the team did to correct their mistakes from the first game while fending off OKC's advances.

"We have real honest talks about what the game was like, and we don't sugarcoat anything. We just address it right after the game and then when we go through film. It's not about any hard feelings, it's about us getting better, and when you can have that honesty in the locker room amongst guys that really want to win and do well for each other goes a long way."

Dallas Learned From Their Mistakes in Game 1

Mavericks had to respond In Game 2

The Mavericks entered the series looking to take advantage of the momentum they had after taking down the Clippers in the first round, having great showings from Irving and Luka Dončić.

However, Dallas struggled to make their mark in the first game, shooting under 40 percent from the field. Irving scored the most points on the team, but co-star Dončić was held to 19 points on 6-for-19 shooting by the Thunder defense.

The Mavericks offense got back on track in Game 2. Their three-point shooting, where they made 12 in Game 1, improved to 18 made shots from downtown while Dončić had a resounding 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting from the field.

He had plenty of assistance from Irving and especially PJ Washington. The latter made seven three-pointers to finish with a double-double of 29 points and 11 rebounds.

As for Irving, even though he was limited to nine points, he dished out 11 assists to get his teammates involved and make critical plays to keep the Thunder at bay. He also had two steals and two blocks on defense. Per Mavericks reporter Grant Afseth, Irving said the team addressed their errors after Game 1 and were honest with their critiques of one another.

Irving thought the preparation level going into Game 2 was much better than Game 1's, successfully adjusting to the tough environment they had to play in while getting past the Thunder.

"I think we showed what great class on both ends of the floor, just continuing to play, continuing to work the game, and understand that they were going to continue to make their runs. But we just tried to make it a little tougher on them tonight, physicality-wise."

What's Next For Dallas

Series tied 1-1 heading to Texas

It was crucial for Dallas to get a game on the road, especially against the young but talented Thunder squad.

With Dallas having a lot to prove that their star duo of Dončić and Irving can propel them to at least an appearance in the NBA Finals, their first-round series win against the contending Clippers was a great step in the right direction. Now they must show they can stun the one-seeded Thunder to show they mean serious business if they advance and face Denver or Minnesota in the West Finals.

They'll look to take a 2-1 series lead when they host the Thunder in Game 3, taking place on May 11 at 3:30PM.