Highlights The Mavericks avoided elimination with a huge Game 4 win against the Celtics, forcing a Game 5.

Kyrie Irving's resurgence in Games 3 and 4 has been essential for the Mavericks' playoff run.

The Mavericks will hope to overwhelm Bosotn in the paint due to the absence of Kristaps Porziņģis.

After falling into a 3-0 series deficit to the Boston Celtics, the Dallas Mavericks did not let the intimidation of getting swept off the biggest stage in basketball frighten them. In a last licks, do-or-die effort, the Mavericks put on a show in front of their home crowd, blowing out Boston by a score of 122-84 to stay alive for at least one more game in the NBA Finals.

Their Game 4 win on Friday night handed the Celtics just their third loss so far this postseason, where they have an outstanding record of 15-3. They will need just one more win to notch their 18th championship in franchise history.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks will need to make history in order to prevent that from happening. No team has ever pulled off a reverse sweep in any series in NBA history, let alone the Finals.

Kyrie Irving Waking Up

Irving was shut down in the first two games but has awoken in Games 3 and 4

Kyrie Irving has been an instrumental piece in this year’s Mavericks playoff run. While the Celtics effectively shut him down in the first two games, his scoring came to life in Game 3, when he put up 35 points. He put up 21 points and six assists in Dallas' dominant win in Game 4.

“We have to play with a sense of desperation, a very smart sense of desperation. We don't want to go out there and just throw the ball around the place.” — Kyrie Irving

After the Mavericks’ crucial Game 4 win to stave off elimination, Irving outlined what the team needs to do to ensure they keep their season alive. He stated that they have to play desperate basketball, while staying smart to ensure that they do not “throw the ball around the place,” giving Boston extra chances.

Taking Advantage of Injury

Irving stated the Mavericks need to take advantage of the Porziņģis injury

The Boston Celtics do not possess many weaknesses, which has been one of many reasons why they have been so dominant in these playoffs. Their only injury is to Kristaps Porziņģis, who recently returned to the court after recovering from an injury he suffered earlier in the playoffs. However, after playing Games 1 and 2 of the Finals, Porzingis has been sidelined with another injury.

“We want to attack their weak points and continue to be efficient in the paint area. I think you saw a difference tonight where we got into the paint early. They have some shot blockers in there, but their main shot blocker's not in there with [Porziņģis] being there. So we gotta take advantage of that. When they're playing us one-on-one, we gotta take that challenge as well.” —Kyrie Irving

Porziņģis being out leaves a huge hole open in the Celtics’ gameplan, particularly in the shot-blocking department. Irving addressed that the Mavericks will need to take advantage of his absence in that regard by being efficient in the paint area and smothering the Celtics where they cannot block shots.

The Mavericks will head back to Boston to face the Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. While the odds are significantly in the Celtics’ favor to close the series out, Irving and the Mavericks will continue to play the game they did in Game 4, and hope that success carries over to make the series competitive.