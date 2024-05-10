Highlights Kyrie Irving focused on playmaking, not scoring, in Game 2 of the Mavericks' win.

Mavericks teammates praise Irving for his team contributions in other areas outside of scoring.

The supporting cast of Dallas proved that they're capable of winning without their stars shouldering the offensive burden.

The Dallas Mavericks were able to steal homecourt advantage in their second-round series from the Oklahoma City Thunder with a huge 119-110 Game 2 victory in the NBA Playoffs. The Mavericks bounced back from their lackluster performance in Game 1, receiving major contributions offensively across the board. However, one of their main sources of offense, Kyrie Irving, was a non-factor in scoring but took a different approach in securing the win for Dallas.

Irving has been sensational for the Mavericks throughout their postseason run. Alongside Luka Dončić, they form a dynamic backcourt consisting of two of the best scorers the NBA has to offer. In Game 2, Irving only took eight shots and elected to take a pass-first approach, which he then explained to the media following the win.

"Just win the basketball game, but also aside from that, just the way we started, everybody getting involved, it's not my time to press. It's my time to do other things in order to make a successful and that's just part of being a champion is just continuing to push forward. No matter what shots you're getting, it's just staying focused on the task at hand. Everybody's shooting well around me." - Kyrie Irving

Irving is notorious for not forcing his shots and letting the game come to him naturally. During the first quarter of each game the Mavericks have played this postseason, Irving is averaging just 1.4 points on 2.6 field goal attempts per game. This is in contrast to his counterpart, Dončić, who was second in the league in the first quarter, averaging 9.8 points per game.

The Mavericks star went into further detail regarding his lack of assertiveness in the scoring department, highlighting the acceptance of adapting to different roles for Dallas to be successful.

"Everybody's getting great looks. I'm not necessarily getting the looks I want, but it's no time to sulk or no time to have hard feelings. It just puts the emphasis more on doing other little things in order to get us this win. So, 11 assists feels good, but I was just playing another role that I'm capable of playing and just being out there on the defensive end and we're trying to make it hard on them." - Kyrie Irving

In the Mavericks' first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers, Irving was the best player on the court for most of the series due to Dončić dealing with a nagging knee injury. He put forth a display that he is still very well capable of being the dominant scorer that he is known to be.

Kyrie Irving 2023-24 First Round Stats vs. Los Angeles Clippers Category Stats PTS 26.5 REB 5.7 AST 4.7 FG% 51.4 PSA 131.4

For Dallas to be able to win without an offensive explosion from Irving, speaks volumes to the team's versatility throughout the roster. The three-time All-NBA guard has reached a point in his career in which he can make an impact in various ways other than scoring and that was on full display on Thursday night.

Irving's Impact Was Greater Than The Box Score

Stellar defense set the tone for the Mavericks in their Game 2 win

One of the biggest developments in Irving's career is the improvement on the defensive end of the court. He was never considered a liability on defense, nor was he considered an above-average defender. Since becoming a member of the Mavericks, Irving has bought into his role as a defender, and it's evident on basketball's biggest stage.

Dallas was led offensively with massive performances from Dončić and forward P.J. Washington. Both players contributed 29 points each, but after the victory, Dončić spoke to the media about Irving's impact in Game 2 despite the lack of production in the scoring department.

“I’m not impressed, I saw it before. [Irving] can do everything on the floor. We should talk about his defense too.” - Luka Dončić

Irving was challenged with the task of being a point-of-attack defender and held his own. The ability for Irving to step up defensively is a great asset for the Mavericks, considering Dončić is partially handicapped due to the ongoing discomfort in his knee.

Dallas was able to complete what they needed to in their first two games against the Thunder by stealing homecourt advantage. The series will now shift to Texas, where the Mavericks will look to gain an edge in the series. Game 3 will take place on Saturday, May 11 at 3:30 PM ET.