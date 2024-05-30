Highlights Karl-Anthony Towns faced scrutiny in a shaky start to the Western Conference Finals.

Towns showed massive improvement in Game 4 as the Minnesota Timberwolves avoided the sweep.

Dallas' Kyrie Irving defended Towns despite his underperformance.

The mighty Boston Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Most had assumed the C’s would end the series quickly. Yet, nobody could have imagined that the Minnesota Timberwolves would be on the verge of suffering the same fate. That’s exactly how things played out in the Western Conference, with the Dallas Mavericks entering Tuesday night needing just one victory to advance to the NBA Finals.

A lot of things haven’t gone right for the Timberwolves in their meetings with the Mavs. However, although fingers have been pointed at nearly everyone on the roster, nobody has faced more scrutiny since the series began than Karl-Anthony Towns. In all fairness, most of it is justified. But after KAT turned things around in Game 4 to keep the series alive, he drew support from an unlikely source.

KAT's Season at a Glance

Towns' had a significant hurdle in 2023-24

Towns had another productive year with the Timberwolves. Unfortunately, he suffered a Meniscus tear in his left knee in March, resulting in surgery. There was talk the 28-year-old wouldn’t be back on the floor until the 2024-25 campaign. Despite that, Towns returned to the team before the end of the season to help Minnesota secure the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference heading into the playoffs.

Minnesota drew the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the postseason, with the T’Wolves finishing the series in just four games. Without question, Anthony Edwards shined versus the Suns. At the same time, KAT was just as instrumental in ensuring Minnesota advanced to the next round by averaging 19.3 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 52.9 percent from behind the arc.

The Timberwolves were challenged in the second round by the Denver Nuggets, the reigning champs. While the former Kentucky Wildcat didn’t play as well as he did in the first round, he did enough to dispatch the Nuggets in seven games and advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Most expected the series between the Mavericks and Timberwolves would be somewhat competitive. However, that hasn’t happened. Nearly everyone has underperformed. But nobody has been under the microscope like Towns, who disappeared in the first three games by averaging 15.0 points and 8.3 rebounds. He also shot just over 14.0 percent from deep.

As a result, expectations were low for Towns entering Game 4. Yet, he got back on track, ending the night by amassing 25 points and going 4-for-5 from behind the three-point line. Although many remain critical of the 2015 No. 1 overall pick, he surprisingly got the support of Kyrie Irving following the contest.

New Kyrie, Who Dis?

Is Kyrie Irving a changed man?

If anyone knows a thing or two about criticism, it’s Irving, a player who’s been under fire from the fans and media since entering the National Basketball Association. He’s been labeled everything from a bad teammate to injury-prone to everything in between.

With that said, is this a new Kyrie Irving? He’s positive, he’s uplifting, and yes, he’s shown some leadership skills. But if that’s not enough, those values apparently extend to the opposing team, considering he came to the defense of Towns following Game 4.

"Despite the unfair criticism that he’s received, he’s a great player. I respect him. I know my teammates respect him. That’s what great players do. They figure it out."

Irving’s new-found attitude is a breath of fresh air, although his words of encouragement to KAT may not be enough for Minnesota to climb out of a three-game hole.