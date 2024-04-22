Highlights James Harden led the Clippers to a Game 1 victory over the Mavericks to take a 1-0 series lead.

Kyrie Irving had nothing but praise for Harden's performance in leading the Kawhi-less Clippers to the win.

Irving and Harden shared the backcourt as teammates in Brooklyn, but played just 35 games together.

Sunday marked the first time former Brooklyn Nets teammates James Harden and Kyrie Irving squared off in the NBA playoffs. In their first go-round against each other, Harden's Los Angeles Clippers got the best of Irving's Dallas Mavericks.

After witnessing his ex-teammate lead the Clippers to a 109-97 win in Game 1, Irving had nothing but praise for Harden's performance and also reflected on his short tenure sharing the backcourt with The Beard.

"I think the true testament of greatness is being able to adapt with other great players and not lose your identity... When you're playing with somebody that special, it makes the game easier. But playing against him, you can tell, when he comes out with a different mindset, [the Clippers are] a different team... We just gotta be ready for his iso basketball, one-on-one capabilities, and his ability to make his teammates better... Definitely miss him, but at the same time, I'm glad that we get to compete against each other."

Harden and Irving Played Together In Brooklyn

The two only played 35 games together

Harden and Irving had a rather forgettable tenure as teammates in Brooklyn. When the Nets acquired the 2017-18 NBA MVP in January 2021 and paired him with Irving and Kevin Durant, many had penciled in the Nets as legitimate title contenders.

However, various circumstances like injuries and Irving's vaccine situation prevented the Nets superteam from reaching its ceiling. Overall, Harden and Irving played just a total of 35 games together. But whenever they were both available, the star backcourt produced winning basketball for the Nets. Brooklyn went 26-9 with Harden and Irving both healthy. With KD, the trio went 13-4.

Brooklyn Nets Big Three Era Players Available Record With Harden and Irving 26-9 With Durant, Harden, and Irving 13-4

Unfortunately, the Nets just could not get all the three stars to align. Though he didn't formally request a trade, Harden grew frustrated with his situation in Brooklyn and was eventually traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Irving was traded a year later to the Mavs, where he is now enjoying his time playing with Luka Dončić in the backcourt.

Harden Turned Back The Clock In Game 1

The Beard was more aggressive than usual with Kawhi Leonard out

After failed stints in Brooklyn and eventually, Philadelphia, Harden has seemingly found a new lease on life with the Clippers. Many pundits had begun to count out Los Angeles with Kawhi Leonard dealing with a knee injury. But Harden proved the naysayers wrong by turning back the clock in Game 1 against Irving and the Mavericks.

With their leading scorer on the sidelines, Harden was more aggressive with his shot than usual as he led the Clippers with a team-high 28 points to go along with eight assists and six three-pointers. Meanwhile, Irving tallied 31 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Dončić led the Mavericks with 33 points and 13 rebounds.

Unfortunately, the two Mavs stars were the only ones who showed up for their team as Los Angeles dominated and blew the game wide open after holding Dallas to just 30 first half points, while scoring 56 themselves.

James Harden Stats without Kawhi Leonard Category 11 Regular Season Games Game 1 Points 16.9 28 Rebounds 5.6 2 Assists 8.6 8 3P 2.5 6

Harden seems to have a knack for performing at his best and stepping up big whenever his team's best isn't available. He did the same thing in last year's playoffs when he went off for 45 points with Joel Embiid sidelined in Game 1 of their second-round series against the Boston Celtics.

While that may just be a coincidence, it's hard to deny Harden's supremacy when it comes to Game 1s in general. The 34-year-old has yet to lose a Game 1 since the 2019 postseason. And he certainly came through in a big way to lead his new team to the series-opening win.