Highlights LeBron and Kyrie's historic championship win over the 73-win Warriors was an unforgettable highlight of their partnership.

Irving and James' potential as a duo was cut short by Irving's premature exit from Cleveland.

Irving reflects on their relationship, expressing regret for what could have been if they had continued playing together.

Kyrie Irving's resurgence as a relevant, winning basketball player has been one of the most fun storylines of the 2024 Playoffs. After seven disappointing seasons since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017, Irving has found a great situation as a Dallas Maverick next to new superstar teammate Luka Dončić.

Irving's old legendary running mate with the Cavaliers, LeBron James, has taken note. On the Mind The Game podcast with James and J.J. Redick, the star forward reminisced about the three years he spent next to Irving in Cleveland as they made three NBA Finals and won the most memorable championship of the century over the 73-win Golden State Warriors.

James lamented Irving's untimely exit from Cleveland, wishing he was still playing alongside the magic that is Kyrie Irving. Today, the Dallas star responded to those comments with equally regretful meaning.

"I would call Kyrie ‘The Wizard’ all the time. All the time. There was nothing on a basketball floor that Kyrie couldn’t do. Sitting here watching it, I’m so f****** happy and so f****** proud to watch his growth. At the same time, I’m so f****** mad that I am not his running mate anymore."

It is unclear what Irving is referring to about their relationship, but it was undoubtedly a premature exit.

Kyrie And LeBron Were A Legendary Duo

They fit extremely well and accomplished some great feats

NBA fans everywhere share the sentiment of James and Irving themselves, as three years and one championship didn't meet the potential of this duo if they stayed together for the long run. The pairing could still be playing in Cleveland to this day, and who knows what they could have accomplished over the past seven years. One thing is near certain, however; both James and Irving would be better off right now if they stayed together.

With that in mind, here are some of their best moments as a tandem. Their crowning accomplishment is coming back from a 3-1 deficit against the best regular season team of all time, the 73–9 Warriors. The three games Cleveland won to secure its first championship are perhaps the best three-game stretch by a duo in NBA history, where James and Irving combined for 199 points.

2016 Game 5 will go down in history as the turning point of that series, where both guys scored 41 points and put on an incredible masterpiece of shotmaking to wear down the Warriors juggernaut. To this day, younger NBA fans will remember this game as the peak of basketball performance by two individuals, and even Stephen Curry admits "it was the best basketball he's ever seen".

Although they didn't win another title together, the two were dynamic throughout all three of their playoff runs, boasting a historically great offense at the time. Irving's injury in Game 1 of the 2015 Finals will go down as one of the biggest what-ifs of James' career, and it is a shame the duo didn't get many more chances to hoist the trophy.

Irving has found a home in Dallas, essentially ending any chance of a reunion before James retires, but the three seasons they gave us at their peak will always be appreciated.