Highlights Kyrie Irving suggested the Celtics fans weren't loud enough in the Mavericks' Game 1 loss to Boston.

Irving had a rough shooting night as he was met with a spattering of boos from the TD Garden crowd every time he touched the ball.

Irving remains confident for Game 2 despite the hostile environment.

Game 1 was not a good night for Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving. The point guard had a rough shooting game as he went just 6-of-19 from the field and scored just 12 points in Dallas' 107-89 loss to the Boston Celtics to open the 2024 NBA Finals.

To make matters worse, Irving was met with a smattering of boos every time he touched the ball. The eight-time All-Star likely expected the hostile welcome, considering the way the former Celtic made his exit in Beantown. However, after Game 1, Irving said he believes the TD Garden crowd could have been "a little louder."

"Being in this environment, I'm used to it at this point... Over the past few years, just experiencing the playoffs here, even the regular season, it's been the same thing. I thought it was going to be a little louder in here." - Kyrie Irving

Irving was able to sneak in like a light jab in there to push the buttons of Celtics fans even more. Nonetheless, the 32-year-old added that he expects the crowd to continue bringing the same energy in Game 2, as they try to get him and the Mavericks out of their rhythm.

Irving Wasn't His Superstar Self in Game 1

The Mavs point guard shot poorly from the field

The TD Garden crowd certainly seemed like it did enough to get Irving "out of his element" in Game 1. He failed to provide Luka Dončić, who finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds, the secondary scoring help he needed to match a big barrage from the Celtics in the Finals opener.

Kyrie Irving - Game 1 Stats PTS 12 AST 2 TOV 3 FG-A 6-19 3P-A 0-5

Apart from going 6-of-19, Irving also failed to connect on any of his five three-point shot attempts. He missed several looks that he would have otherwise made.

He had two wide open three-pointers during the Mavericks' furious third quarter run, where they cut a 29-point lead down to eight, that could have swung the momentum further towards the Dallas' favor. However, Irving failed to cash in on those looks and the Celtics wound up going on a 14-2 run to end the period to re-establish a 20-point lead heading into the fourth.

Nonetheless, give credit to the Celtics defense as well. As good as Irving is maneuvering through tight spaces and even in midair, they made it tough for the 6-foot-2 guard to get comfortable looks.

Irving Remains Confident Despite Game 1 Loss

Expect Kyrie and the Mavs to make adjustments in Game 2

Despite his off-night, Irving believes he had plenty of great looks that just did not go down — case in point, those two three-pointers in the third quarter. Still, the Mavericks star remains confident and is placing his focus on the game amid the hostile environment.

"The energy has to be focused towards the game... Just gotta stay confident and stay poised throughout this. This is the best time of the year to be playing... The environment is going to be what it is, but my focus is on our game plan and making sure my guys feel confident and I feel confident in continuing to shoot great shots. - Kyrie Irving

Save for the Western Conference Finals, the Mavericks typically haven't been good in Game 1s. Much like on Thursday night, they were blown out in both of their series-openers against the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But in both series, the Mavs were able to bounce back and get Game 2 on the road. With that, expect Dallas to make adjustments. And look for Irving to be as aggressive, yet more selective and meticulous with his shots and moves on Sunday night.