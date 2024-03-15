Highlights Kyrie Irving is eager to play for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics, potentially joining a likely star-studded roster.

Having the opportunity to represent their country on the global stage is an honor for any player, and as the 2024 Summer Olympics draw near, it appears there's more interest than ever from players to join Team USA.

As The Athletic's Shams Charania stated on FanDuel's Run It Back, Dallas Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving has taken heavy interest in representing Team USA heading into the 2024 Summer Olympics. Charania described it as a "deep desire" from Irving to be a member of Team USA.

Irving Would Be Making First Team USA Appearance Since 2016

Irving last won gold in both the FIBA World Cup in 2014 and the Summer Olympics in 2016

It's been quite a while since Irving played for Team USA during international competitions. The last time he played for his country was back in 2016, when he helped the team win gold during the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, after beating Serbia in the final.

He averaged 11.4 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.5 rebounds over eight games. His best performance arguably came against Australia during the group stage, scoring 19 points and dishing out five assists.

Irving also played a key part in helping the team win the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Barcelona, Spain. He put up averages of 12.1 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game in nine starts, including a 26-point performance in the final against Serbia en route to a 129-92 victory.

Following disappointing finishes in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China and the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Team USA has viewed the 2024 Olympics as its biggest opportunity to round up the best talent in an effort to return to the mountaintop as the world's best team.

For starters, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been keen on playing in the tournament in what could be his last chance to do so after winning gold in 2008 and 2012.

Team USA announced a 41-athlete player pool this past January consisting of stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jimmy Butler, Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, and Kawhi Leonard among many others.

Irving's Strong Play With Mavericks This Season

Irving has been an elite second option to Luka Doncic, making the Mavericks a likely playoff team

Irving has done an excellent job being the Mavericks' second scoring option behind star teammate Luka Dončić, who may represent his home country Slovenia in the Olympics as well.

Irving is averaging 25.4 points, 5.2 assists, five rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 49.3 percent shooting from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc in 45 games this season.

Dallas is contending for a playoff spot after missing the postseason last year. They have a 38-29 record for the eighth spot in the Western Conference, above the Lakers by two games and Golden State by three games.

The Mavericks currently trail Phoenix by a half-game, Sacramento by one game, and New Orleans by two games.

With only 12 spots available on the final Team USA roster for this year's Olympics, Irving has shown himself to be more than capable of leading his country to success while demonstrating that he can still play a vital role despite his eight-year absence from the national team.