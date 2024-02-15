Highlights The L.A. Clippers have proven to be "legitimate title contenders" with a 36-17 record and third place in the West.

Initially doubted after trading for James Harden, the Clippers have found chemistry and success, with Harden excelling as a facilitator and primary playmaker.

The Clippers' veterans have embraced sacrificing for the team's success and possess one of the clearest paths to the championship.

All heads turned in the NBA when the L.A. Clippers opted to gamble their depth away in exchange for a disgruntled James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers back at the start of the 2023-24 regular season campaign, with many unsure whether his addition to a squad that also featured All-Star trio Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, would yield any real significant success.

Fast-forward 50 games, though, and the Clippers outfit have assuaged all initial concerns, with league insider Mark Medina now fully believing that they are ‘legitimate title contenders’.

Clippers have flipped the script

36-17 record, 3rd in West

Cast your mind back to mid-November, when the Clippers were on a six-game losing streak, having just engaged in a blockbuster trade for the disgruntled All-Star, James Harden, who had forced his way out of the Sixers, for the third time in almost as many years.

Critics everywhere, including Medina, were filled with skepticism over whether the Clippers could develop any chemistry after initial outings on the court appeared to suggest that they were lacking such cohesiveness, and whether they had perhaps made a mistake of giving up so much of their depth for an aging star, having lost the first six games in which Harden was a member of the roster.

There was then the controversy that was sparked over comments made by Harden, who returned home to Los Angeles, where he proclaimed he was 'not a system player, but a system'.

Los Angeles Clippers - Month-to-Month Stats Month Points Rebounds Assists FG% October 120.5 43.3 26.3 51.6 November 110.8 45.1 24.1 45.5 December 121.6 43.1 26.5 44.5 January 121.2 42.5 27.6 51.1 February 119.4 39.4 25.3 49.4

But, after Westbrook decided to voluntarily concede his starting role for the greater good of the team, and became the team’s focal point off the bench, Harden really came into his own, and has since arguably backed up his comments of being ‘a system’, by being a top-5 facilitator for his teammates, ranking fifth overall in the Association for assists, averaging 8.4 per contest, with the team overall hitting their stride month-upon-month and haven't looked back.

Now, as they head into the All-Star break, the Clippers are sitting pretty in third position in the Western Conference with a 36-17 record, but are just one-and-a-half games behind the leading front-runners, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While their offense ranks third overall in the league, as measured by their 119.7 offensive rating, their defense is still very much a work in progress, where they currently rank only 13th in the NBA, with a defensive efficiency rating of 114.3.

Clippers have ‘embraced’ the changes needed

Medina admits that he has been proved wrong by the Clippers’ surging form to being one of the top seeds in the West, recalling a conversation he had with Scott Pera of Artesia High School, Harden's alma mater, after the trade, where he stated that it could take 30 games for the Clippers' new unit to acclimatize with each other, though in hindsight, it took much fewer games than that.

Furthermore, the journalist argues that All-Stars aside, secondary scorers such as Norman Powell are a good mix to have in support of the big names, and have been complementary to the Clippers' success so far this season.

“They’re legitimate title contenders, and they’ve shown that for well over a month now. I was proven wrong. I remember talking to Harden's high school coach, Scott Pera from Artesia, who was saying, ‘give it 30 games, and they're going to be really good’. I was skeptical, but it turned out that it took a lot fewer games less than that, because to everyone's credit, from top-to-bottom, Ty Lue made some staggering rotation adjustments, Russell Westbrook embraced those changes by volunteering to come off the bench, and he empowered James Harden. Then, it's about getting Kawhi Leonard and Paul George most of the looks, while having a guy like Norman Powell, who's really good as a secondary scorer, a good defender, and it's just been a really good mix of a buy-in with all those players.”

Clippers’ veterans ‘compromising’ for a championship pursuit

39.5 3P% ranks 1st overall in NBA

Aside from Leonard, no other All-Star on the Clippers' current roster has had a sniff of the title, and with the quadruple of stars all entering the latter stages of their NBA careers, this season may turn out to be their best chance of winning a ring, especially as they are rendered as having one of the 'clearest paths' to the title in recent memory due to their veteran depth and efficient role players.

Furthermore, Medina argues that, as a unit, they are at a stage in their respective careers where they have accepted making the necessary sacrifices for the greater good of the team, and so far, it has been to great effect.

“To their credit, they've made the adjustments, and maybe it's a product of the fact that they are all at a stage in their career where they haven't won a championship, and they'll do that. But I think it's also a stage in their careers where they all like each other and get along. And with that, all mines are more amenable toward compromising for the greater good.”

With Westbrook embracing his new-found bench role, this has allowed for Harden to be able to be the outright primary playmaker, and when he shares the court with Leonard and George, they combine for 54.8 points, 19.5 rebounds and 12.6 assists on an efficient 50.5 shooting clip, while also sinking their three-point attempts at a rate of 41.2 percent.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden - 2023-24 Season Three-Man Line-Up Category Stat ORTG 121.9 DRTG 110.3 NRTG 11.7 AST% 64.0 REB% 50.9 EFG% 58.4 TOV% 12.3

While offensively, they are dominant, with their 121.9 offensive rating eclipsing that of the team's overall mark, their defense has also been solid, whereby they have so far executed a 110.3 defensive rating, which sees them outscore their opponents by 11.7 points per contest when they share the court.

As such, the starting five of the Clippers rank fourth overall in the league in defensive rating with a 72.9 defensive ranking, but their starting offense only ranks 14th overall, while the Clippers' bench unit is among one of the best in offense in the Association, ranking fifth overall with an offensive efficiency of 61.5, the second-best mark by a bench unit in the Western Conference, behind the surging Golden State Warriors.

This is largely as a result of Westbrook's elite playmaking as their sixth man, whereby he is dishing out 4.4 assists, the third-most off the bench in the NBA among players to have participated in more than 30 games, and the second-most on the Clippers roster, behind Harden.

What is clear this season, is that there has been somewhat of a shift in mentality from Los Angeles' veterans, where they have each stuck to their individual roles well, and are more mature in their play, as well as player health being a key factor in their success so far.

Should the Clippers remain healthy and play at this level of performance post All-Star break, they could be a team that causes some serious damage in the post-season as they seek their first ever title in franchise history.

Only time will tell if the group can stand pat and mount a deep playoff run, but they have all the tangibles to be very dangerous to opponents.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.