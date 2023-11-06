Highlights The addition of James Harden to the Clippers makes life easier for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George by allowing them to move off the ball and not have as many offensive responsibilities.

The Clippers now have four star players and one basketball, which presents a challenge of how they will share the ball among themselves.

The success of the Clippers will depend on their ability to share the ball, develop chemistry, and stay healthy, as their stars have a history of injuries. It is a risky "win-now" experiment for the team.

The Los Angeles Clippers have added to their star-studded line-up that already features a two-time NBA champion, a former MVP and an eight-time All-Star by adding James Harden to their roster. As such, NBA writer Mark Medina has questions over how the Clippers plan to share the ball among each other, but does believe that the 33-year-old’s addition to the squad does make ‘life easier’ for the team’s two best players, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

New-look Clippers

One of the stories of the summer off-season was the future of disgruntled star, James Harden, who despite opting into his $35.6 million player option with his now-former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, wanted an immediate trade out of the team, with his preference being to the Los Angeles Clippers. While the two sides had engaged in conversations for the 10-time NBA All-Star for months, it had previously been reported that talks had 'paused', with the Clippers’ pursuit for the star appearing to have somewhat subsided.

However, in a quick turn of events that shocked many around the league, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that the 33-year-old had finally been traded, and it was in fact to his preferred destination of the Clippers. In order to acquire the Beard, though, Los Angeles had to give up a wealthy bulk of their roster depth, mainly in the form of expiring contracts, as well as an excess amount of draft assets. In total, the Sixers received Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, two first-round picks (one via the Oklahoma City Thunder), two second-round picks and a pick swap. As well as acquiring Harden, the Clippers also added PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev to their roster to fill in some much-needed gaps in their depth.

Now with James Harden on the roster, he is expected to be slotted into the starting line-up at point-guard, which may see current starter and former teammate when part of the Houston Rockets, Russell Westbrook demoted to the bench where he will likely be tasked with the new responsibility of leading the Clippers’ second-unit.

Medina – Harden’s addition makes ‘life easier’ for Leonard and George

Medina believes that Harden’s addition will benefit two of the Clippers’ stars in particular in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard due to the 33-year-old being able to take on some of the workload on the offensive side of the ball. As a result, it would free up their top two options to move off the ball to make their plays.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“Well, there are a lot of things to unpack. As far as like the biggest challenge weakness is that you have four star players and one basketball, how are they going to divvy it up? And the sense that I get talking to people around the league is that they think that for Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, this will make life easier for them because they already have a heavy workload, and while they are certainly great play makers, this allows them to move off the ball, and they don't have to assume as many responsibilities.”

Four All-Stars, one ball

While all four stars boast a wealth of individual accolades between them, only Kawhi Leonard has enjoyed team success, being a part of two championship-winning teams with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors, respectively, in which he picked up two Finals MVP awards along the way. Now playing alongside three other stars with championship aspirations, although there are questions on how they will share the ball between them, there is no denying the talent that they each possess, and if they can find a way to make it work, while also staying healthy, then they have a legitimate chance of being one of the teams in contention to be the Western Conference representative in the NBA Finals.

NBA statistics – L.A. Clippers record (since the Kawhi Leonard/Paul George era) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Playoffs record 2019-20 .681 113.9 107.6 Lost Western Conference semi-finals 2020-21 .653 117.6 111.2 Lost Western Conference finals 2021-22 .512 110.1 110.1 Did not make playoffs 2022-23 .537 115.0 114.5 Lost Western Conference first-round All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

The health status of their stars has been a particular concern for the Clippers for a number of years, with Paul George and Leonard missing a combined total of 62 regular season games last year alone. However, when they did feature on the court, they once again showed that they can be a dominant duo in the NBA. In his 52 games, Leonard averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from three-point range. Similarly, George played in 56 games in which he also averaged 23.8 points, while also contributing 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals on 45.7 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from behind the line. Despite Russell Westbrook being a late addition to the organization where he signed with the team at the trade deadline, his 15.8 points on 48.9 percent field goal shooting, 4.9 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.1 steals in his first 21 games helped the Clippers earn an automatic playoff berth, where they would bow out in the first-round.

Read more: Westbrook's expected role now that James Harden has joined the L.A. Clippers

Now Los Angeles have added a star in Harden, who averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and a league-leading 10.7 assists last season, their chances of winning a title, at least on paper, certainly look to have been boosted. Despite his addition to the squad, Leonard and PG13 will still undoubtedly be the two main stars on the roster, with Harden becoming the third-option ahead of Westbrook. While the Clippers now look to be a contender, their success will ultimately be determined on whether the four stars can share the ball with each other, develop on-court chemistry and maintain their health, which has often been a key factor for their shortcomings in the past.

This is no-doubt a risky ‘win-now’ experiment for the Clippers due to their stars all being on expiring contracts with no guarantees that they will all stay, so it really does appear to be championship or bust, with no future draft picks to rely on should things go unexpectedly southwards.