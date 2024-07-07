Highlights The Clippers' revamped roster boasts massive defensive potential with key additions like Derrick Jones Jr., Kris Dunn, and Nicolas Batum.

With Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, the Clippers still have one of the best star duos in the league.

Without the need to share the ball with Paul George, Leonard and Harden should have significant statistical improvements this season.

The L.A. Clippers were unable to reach a deal with Paul George in free agency, as the team prioritized flexibility and future cap health. George departed for the Philadelphia 76ers, thus ending the "213 Era".

Yes, losing George will sting in the short term, but the Clippers still boast two legitimate NBA superstars in Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Furthermore, George's departure allowed the front office to improve their depth and build a more well-rounded roster. Let's break down two reasons why the Clippers should still be in the mix in the Western Conference.

The Clippers have massive defensive potential

Welcome to Clamp City 2.0

When Leonard and George first teamed up in LA, the Clippers were built to be a dangerous defensive team, boasting a plethora of switchable perimeter defenders. Leonard, George, and Patrick Beverley were All-NBA defenders, while rotation players Maurice Harkless, JaMychal Green, and Rodney McGruder were good, versatile perimeter presences.

However, they did not live up to their on-paper potential, finishing 13th in opponent points per game. Over the years, that defensive identity slowly faded, as the supporting cast was gradually reshaped.

Ironically, the Clippers have now built a similar roster. They are led by two superstars in Leonard and Harden, and this offseason, they signed several good perimeter defenders with Derrick Jones Jr., Kris Dunn, and the returning Nicolas Batum. Terance Mann and Amir Coffey remain on the roster, as well.

Jones is coming off an incredible playoff run with the Dallas Mavericks, in which he played lockdown defense on a number of stars (including George). Here is a quick breakdown of some opposing stars' playoff stats with Jones as the primary defender:

Derrick Jones Jr. - Defense 2024 NBA Playoffs Category vs. Shai Gilgeous Alexander vs. Paul George vs. Jayson Tatum Partial Possessions 171 170.6 89.8 PTS 26 32 6 FG% 37.5% 41.7% 12.5% 3P% 25.0% 20.0% 20.0% TOV 4 2 2

That trend extended into the regular season, as well. Notably, Stephen Curry shot 5-22 from the field and 2-13 from three, when defended by Jones. Jones can take on the toughest defensive assignments, alleviating some of the pressure on Leonard. This will let Leonard focus more energy on the offensive side of the floor.

Dunn, meanwhile, had a big impact last season for the Utah Jazz. With Dunn on the floor, the Jazz were outscoring opponents by +7.7 points per 100 possessions.

He is exceptional at generating turnovers. In 2019-20, he led the NBA in steal percentage (3.8). Since then, he has remained among the top of the league. Last season, his steal percentage of 2.6 fell only 0.3 points behind the official leader, Alex Caruso.

With Dunn as the primary defender, opponents shot 4.6 percent worse from the field, including a whopping 7.9 percent decrease on two-point attempts. His perimeter defense makes him a logical fit in lineups alongside offensive guards Harden and Norman Powell.

As for Batum, he was a critical piece for the Clippers for over three seasons, before being traded to the Sixers in the Harden deal. Less than a year later, he is back in LA.

For the Clippers, Batum logged minutes at small forward, power forward, and center. He will give head coach Ty Lue increased lineup flexibility. In 2022-23, Batum's defensive plus/minus of +1.2 was second on the team.

While the offseason additions will certainly bolster the Clippers' defense, let's not discount their returning players, as well. Ivica Zubac, in particular, has been outstanding. Last season, he led the NBA in field goal percentage allowed in the restricted area, per Sportradar.

This revamped roster has the potential to be one of the most dynamic defenses in the league, ushering in a new era of "Clamp City" (a nickname briefly earned with Beverley and Avery Bradley).

Leonard and Harden Are Still Among the League's Elite

The Clippers had success with the All-Star duo last season

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When Leonard and Harden share the floor, the Clippers are among the best teams in the league. Last season, lineups with the star duo had a net rating of +7.2. During the regular season, only two teams beat that pace (Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder).

Leonard and Harden have played only four games together without George, but the results were good. The Clippers went 3-1, which included a victory over the Mavericks.

Individually, Harden should see a significant statistical boost this season. With George, Harden had to sacrifice and play a reduced role. Now, the Clippers can truly maximize his offensive ability. Without George, Harden's statistics were noticeably higher last season.

James Harden Stats Category With Paul George Without Paul George PPG 16.2 21.0 APG 8.4 9.8 RPG 5.1 5.7

Leonard is quietly coming off a strong campaign, in which he was able to suit up for 68 games. He averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals on an impressive 52.5/41.7/88.5 shooting split. Like Harden, his statistics rose without George last season.

Kawhi Leonard Stats Category With Paul George Without Paul George PPG 23.5 26.8 APG 3.6 4.0 RPG 5.9 8.4

After a year of splitting possessions between four future Hall of Famers (Leonard, Harden, George, and Russell Westbrook), the Clippers will have a clear hierarchy this season, and that should be a real benefit.

In addition, the supporting cast is a better fit for the team's needs. Surrounding Leonard and Harden with high-level defenders allows them to focus on scoring and playmaking. Norman Powell and offseason acquisition Kevin Porter Jr. will be able to provide an offensive spark off the bench, as well.

The sky-high expectations are long gone, but the Clippers are still well-positioned to be a contender.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, NBA, Cleaning the Glass, and Basketball Reference.