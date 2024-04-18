Highlights Luka Dončić's stats keep improving each season, making him a formidable MVP candidate with a jaw-dropping stat line.

Playing alongside Kyrie Irving has led to a strong bond and efficient chemistry for both, highlighting their success together.

Impactful trades have finally surrounded Dončić with rim-runners, improving team depth and helping boost their playoff chances.

Luka Dončić will be going to the NBA playoffs for the fourth time in his career after the Dallas Mavericks clinched a playoff berth this past week.

In two of his past three trips to the playoffs, the Mavericks have matched up with the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. The Mavericks lost both of those series, in six games the first year and in seven the following year.

Dončić then helped lead the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals in his third trip to the postseason.

He has been phenomenal in his postseason career so far and currently holds the second spot on the all-time list for points per game in the playoffs with 32.5 a game.

Dončić's numbers in the playoffs are so eye-popping it's confusing as to why the Mavericks are still losing series with him putting up insane numbers.

A big reason for the Mavericks' struggles in the postseason is a lack of a supporting cast. Although Jalen Brunson was terrific during his time with the Mavericks, the rest of their roster was lacking in talent, and the fit alongside Dončić wasn't great.

Dončić Himself is Improving

Dončić's numbers and production this season were among the best

Dončić has had the best season of his short, yet illustrious career. He put up career-highs in a variety of statistics, including points per game, assists per game, three-point percentage, and free-throw percentage. He also tied his career-high in steals per game.

He is in the running for the Most Valuable Player award this season and has a chance to win it for the first time in his career. His almost triple-double average, with nearly 34 points a game, is a jaw-dropping stat line.

Luka Dončić's statistics last three seasons Category 2021-22 season 2022-23 season 2023-24 season PPG 28.4 32.4 33.9 RPG 9.1 8.6 9.2 APG 8.7 8.0 9.8 FG% 45.7% 49.6% 48.7% 3P% 35.3% 34.2% 38.2%

Production increasing each year is normal for stars, but improving on stats as eye-popping as his are is unprecedented.

A big reason for Dončić's insane production is his high usage rate, which he led the league this season at 36.0 percent. Although his usage rate is so high, his numbers stack up and are even better than some past MVPs with similar usage rates, like Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Dončić also set career highs in multiple advanced stats, including VORP, WS/48, and BPM, all of which he ranked within the top five in the league this season.

Dončić is only 25 years old and still might not be at his peak yet. It's a scary thought for the rest of the NBA that one of the most prolific players of the 2020s could get even better.

Kyrie and Dončić have good chemistry

Their chemistry is at an all-time high after a strong finish to the regular season

The Mavericks finished 15-1 in their last 16 games when both Kyrie Irving and Dončić played together. They are heading into the playoffs scorching hot, with both of them hitting their stride at the perfect time.

Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić statistics in final 16 games together Category Kyrie Irving Luka Dončić PPG 25.6 31.3 RPG 4.7 10.2 APG 5.4 9.9 FG% 51.3% 45.4%

Their numbers in the final stretch of the year were phenomenal, especially Irving's field goal percentage, which would be a career-best if it was over the course of an entire season. Dončić's field goal percentage dropped from his season average, but his impact as a playmaker was still elite.

Together, they have been an efficient machine. The Mavericks' record when both of them play this season is 35-16. Last year was only 15-11 when they both played.

When asked about what is different about this year's upcoming series against the Clippers, Dončić's answer was quite simple via Grant Afseth of DallasBasketball.com.

"We have Kai [Kyrie Irving]."

It is clear their chemistry is at an all-time high, and they have formed a close connection on the court, which will be significant in their upcoming playoff run. Off the court, it seems their bond has increased during this season, with Irving giving Dončić tons of praise, including saying he should be the league's MVP this year.

Irving was an unrestricted free agent last off-season and could have signed anywhere, but decided to stay with the Mavericks. So far, it seems as though that decision is paying off as the Mavericks are one of the hottest teams going into the NBA playoffs.

Impactful Draft and Deadline Trades are Making a Huge Difference

Mavericks' front office finally gave Dončić rim-runners

Throughout Dončić's first few seasons in the NBA, the Mavericks surrounded him with solid three-point shooters and defenders, but never a big guy who was an elite rim-runner.

This season they added two. In the off-season, the Mavericks traded for Dereck Lively II on draft night, who has been a solid contributor, especially for only being in his rookie season. He was a great running mate alongside Dončić, especially before the trade deadline.

Since the deadline, his stats have dipped, mostly due to the trades that the Mavericks made.

One of the trades the Mavericks made was for Daniel Gafford. The trade gave the Mavericks increased depth and added yet another rim-runner to pair with Dončić.

Gafford was an underrated, underutilized big man playing for a bad Washington Wizards team. This trade has unlocked his potential, especially offensively.

Daniel Gafford's statistics on Wizards vs Mavericks this season Category with Wizards with Mavericks MPG 26.5 21.5 PPG 10.9 11.2 RPG 8.0 6.9 FG% 69% 78%

Gafford has been incredible in his short stint with the Mavericks, shooting a staggering percentage from the field as he has been set up with many easy buckets by both Irving and Dončić.

The Mavericks also traded for PJ Washington at the deadline. After signing Grant Williams in the off-season, the Mavericks quickly moved on from him and acquired Washington for him.

Washington has been a superior fit with the Mavericks, as it was reported that Williams rubbed people the wrong way within the Mavericks organization.

Washington hasn't had the efficiency that Gafford has, but his fit has been seamless as he has been a big help in the Mavericks' late-season surge into the fifth seed.

The Mavericks and Clippers start their series on Sunday, April 21. Dončić and his re-tooled Mavericks hope this year will be different than the last two times the two teams matched up.