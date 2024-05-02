Highlights James Harden's leadership has been crucial for the L.A. Clippers in the playoffs, without Kawhi Leonard.

But, the Clippers need Harden to step up more and lead the team if they are to progress past the first round.

Harden's shooting efficiency is a key factor for the Clippers' post-season success.

If the L.A. Clippers are to progress to the Western Conference semi-finals, then they will need to force a game seven against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas.

But with Kawhi Leonard’s availability – or lack thereof – for the remainder of the series still in the balance, the Clippers may have no choice but to turn to one of their newer stars, James Harden, to finally make the jump in the post-season and carry the team forward, something that NBA insider Mark Medina argues that the Clippers have expected from him.

Built To Win a Championship

Added James Harden to stacked All-Star roster with the post-season in mind

The Clippers took the plunge very early on in the NBA regular season, gambling away roster depth in favor of adding former MVP James Harden to an already stacked roster with a plethora of All-Star talent that featured Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook.

After a slow start with Harden still becoming acclimated with his new squad, the Clippers found red-hot form, which saw many consider them as legitimate title contenders, despite a small slide down the stretch of the 2023-24 regular season in which they lost four of their last 10 games.

This was largely in part due to an injury to Clippers’ tone-setter Leonard, whose injury carried over into the playoffs and has so far only been able to suit up for two of their five first-round contests, with history seemingly repeating itself as it pertains to his health when it comes to the post-season.

Kawhi Leonard - Playoff Games Missed Year Games Missed Result 2017 4 Los in WC Finals 2018 5 Lost in WC Round 1 2021 8 Lost in WC Finals 2023 3 Lost in WC Round 1 2024 3 TBD

While the Clippers have been able to largely navigate without Leonard, with both Harden and George keeping the heat on the Mavericks, they have also both each suffered their fair share of inconsistency.

Game five, in particular, was a disastrous showing from the All-Stars, in which Harden, George and Westbrook combined for only 8-for-36 from the field, which was the first time in NBA history that three players with nine-plus All-Star appearances each all made less than 33.3 percent of their shot attempts.

Now, Los Angeles have it all to do, and are facing elimination in game six in Dallas, with the legacies of their stars potentially on the line, with the partnership of Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić proving too much to handle at times for the Clippers’ struggling defense.

Harden Is Showing Why the Clippers ‘Gambled’ To Get Him

Medina argues that in the Clippers’ case, having a third star is much more important than roster depth, especially considering the health concerns they’ve had entering the post-season with Leonard.

The journalist further argues that, unlike in previous post-season appearances, Harden has been more efficient on the whole, and has stepped up to lead his team when the team needed it most.

“I've been impressed, but it's also something that the Clippers have expected. This is why they made the gamble to get James Hardenin the first place. Even though everything starts and ends with how healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can be, they made the conclusion that roster depth is important. But it's not as important as having a third star that can live up to this kind of play. So this is what their expectations were. But, it's shown that James Harden has improved as a player – we’ve often known himas that player that's great in the regular season, but then disappears in the playoffs because he's either not healthy, or he's just a no show, or he's inefficient. And this playoff series, he's been mostly efficient."

Standout Leader to Shell of Himself

Stark differences in his performances between games four and five

Medina further argues that Harden’s level of play, as well as George’s, will be pivotal in determining whether the Clippers can make it past the first round and into the conference semi-finals, or flail at the first hurdle.

“With or without Kawhi Leonard,James Harden has been really good, and they’re really going to need him to continue this play because we don't know what his [Leonard’s] availability is going to be like moving forward. So it's on him,and Paul George, but let’s haveJames Harden embracetrying to be the guy that leads this team, whether he's a primary scorer, or really good playmaker, or both.”

Throughout the post-season so far, Harden has led the Clippers in scoring, and is the only player to be averaging 20-plus points per night, with 22.2, shooting 47.9 percent from the field, and 43.9 percent from three-point range, in which he hoists up 8.2 attempts per contest.The 10-time All-Star is also leading the way in assists, dishing out 7.0 per night, almost double that of George (4.8), the next leading facilitator on the team.

In his five playoff outings this season, Harden averages 58.6 made passes, which leads to 12.0 potential assists, and creates 16.6 points of the Clippers' total tally.

This is on par with his regular season output, whereby he averaged 56.6 made passes, though his distribution converted into more points created, in which he contributed to 21.5 points scored per game from his 8.5 assists per night.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Harden has the most playoff games in NBA history shooting less than 20% FG.

While Harden had a stellar outing in game four, scoring 33 points on 12-for-17 shooting, including going 80 percent from long distance, in which he ensured the Mavericks could not come back and take a 3-1 lead, despite the Clippers blowing a 31-point lead, he was unable to replicate that performance in their game five loss.

James Harden - 2023-24 Post-Season Shooting Efficiency Category PTS FG% Drive 6.6 54.2 Catch-and-Shoot 1.2 28.6 Pull-Up 12.0 50.0

In fact, he became a total non-factor, scoring only seven points, in which he shot only 16.7 percent from the field, and 14.3 percent from three-point range.

With their season on the line, both Harden and the Clippers will be hoping the point-guard can have a bounce back performance to force a deciding game seven, or they will be sent packing early, a far cry from the title contenders they were once considered to be.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.