Highlights The L.A. Clippers have experienced growing pains and inconsistency since adding James Harden to their roster.

The team's shot efficiency and defense have been especially inconsistent since the trade.

Despite the challenges, there are glimpses of improvement and the team hopes to build chemistry and find success.

The L.A. Clippers are now slowly beginning to acclimatize to having 10-time NBA All-Star James Harden on their roster alongside their other stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George after an initial five-game losing streak with the 33-year-old in the starting line-up. After snapping such a streak and answering it with three consecutive wins, the Clippers looked to be on the right path to turning their misfortunes around.

However, not everybody is convinced, with NBA journalist Mark Medina arguing that despite the team having a ‘net positive’, the growing pains which they have displayed on court have been ‘weird to see', and they are still ‘wildly inconsistent’ in both their shot efficiency and defense.

Early teething pains with new ball-handler

Harden - 16.0 PPG, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL

After finally going through with making the blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers to land seven-time All-NBA guard Harden, Clippers head coach Ty Lue and his staff now had a big task on their hands - working out the best way to fit the 34-year-old into a loaded starting line-up that already posed Leonard, George and point-guard Russell Westbrook.

With the aforementioned Westbrook starting the season well, many were left wondering why the Clippers decided to part ways with their roster depth in favor of an aging star who plays in the same position. However, previously speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Mark Medina expressed that the Clippers likely brought Harden in to 'mitigate' any potential damaging effects for the roster if Leonard and George, who have been notoriously known to be unhealthy, particularly when the post-season is nearing, suffered a similar fate yet again, though, their true intentions of why they signed the guard remain unknown.

Nevertheless, the 2018 MVP award winner was now back in his hometown, hoping that he could help bolster the Clippers' chances of attempting to reach that elusive championship glory. However, his tenure got off to a disastrous start, where the Clippers, who were 3-1 before the trade was announced, went on a six-game losing streak, five of which their new acquisition played in.

With Westbrook maintaining his role as the starting point-guard, and Harden subsequently slotting into the shooting guard position, the backcourt was a familiar one to the league, after the two had already previously spent time together as members of the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

But, with the experiment going more and more awry the longer they played together this time around, Westbrook, off his own back, spoke to the Clippers coaching staff and requested he transition to a bench role, to which they obliged. With Harden now taking charge as the primary ball-handler in his more natural position, the Clippers surged to a three-game win streak, and have since gone 7-3 across their last 10 games, with their line-up adjustment so far paying dividends, while team chemistry is beginning to build.

Currently, they sit in the ninth seed with a 10-10 even .500 record, but are a team that looks to be on the rise in the Western Conference.

L.A. Clippers - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Pre-Harden trade Post-Harden trade Win-loss record 3-1 7-9 Points per game 120.5 110.9 Opponents points per game 104.0 110.6 Offensive rating 118.4 112.4 Defensive rating 102.2 112.4 Net rank 1st 23rd

Things ‘won’t work’ without a 'healthy' Leonard and George

Medina believes that, despite the split opinions, the James Harden trade was a favorable move for the Clippers, arguing that they needed a roster piece who would be valuable if their two leading stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, became unhealthy again, as has been a common trend in recent seasons. The journalist goes on to argue that while the Clippers have so far been inconsistent in both their shot making and on defense, they are just going through some growing pains and there are glimpses that they are now beginning to get back on track.

“They're still wildly inconsistent, from a shot efficiency standpoint, and their defense. I think that they made the right decision getting James Harden, because we've seen that even though the team is resilient, if they don't have a healthy Kawhi Leonard or healthy Paul George, it's not going to work. These growing pains have been so weird to see, but at least it's a net positive from that five-game losing streak to start off.”

Just how inconsistent have the Clippers been?

Since Hardens arrival: 45.7 FG % - 23rd in league, 35.1 3P% - 26th in league

Sparked by Medina's comments on the Clippers' inconsistencies in their shot efficiency and defense, crunching the numbers and subsequently delving deep into the advanced analytics was the only way to decipher just how erratic Los Angeles have been on both ends of the ball.

L.A. Clippers - Shooting efficiency Statistics League Rank Points per game on drives 25.1 7th Drive field goal % 46.0 22nd Points per game on catch-and-shoot 23.6 30th Catch-and-shoot field goal % 36.5 23rd Points per game on pull up shots 24.9 4th Pull up shots field goal % 39.1 14th

Since Harden's arrival on the squad, the Clippers rank sixth-worst at 25th overall for points scored per game, averaging a total of 110.9 points per game and converting 45.7 percent, the eighth-worst mark in the league, of their 88.4 shot attempts from the field, while connecting on a measly 35.1 percent, fifth-worst in the NBA of their 31.4 three-point attempts.

When exploring their shooting efficiency metrics, the Clippers shoot the ball at a rate of only 51.9 percent effective field goal percentage, the fourth-lowest mark in the league, with the three teams below them, the Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers, having won a total of 10 games between them out of a possible 37. Breaking it down even further, their highest percentage of shots, 58.0 percent, comes, unsurprisingly, from attempts that are less than eight feet away from the basket, although that is the 12th-worst margin among teams in the NBA.

However, they have seen a slight rise in the league rankings in shots they take from between eight and 16 feet, converting on 46.1 percent of their 16 shots taken from that range, the 10th-best mark. In stark contrast, though, they fall to 29th overall in the efficiency of their shots taken from between 16–24 feet away from the basket, just inside the perimeter, connecting on only 26.7 percent of their 5.6 total attempts from this range. Similarly, from outside the perimeter, their 35.3 percent from 24-plus feet ranks only 26th overall, the fifth-lowest in the NBA.

L.A. Clippers - Defensive Dashboard Statistics League Rank Defensive field goal % 45.3 8th 2-point field goal % 51.8 9th 3-point field goal % 35.1 7th Within 10 ft. 55.2 7th

While dissecting the Clippers' shooting efficiency highlighted their many inconsistencies, studying their defensive metrics in more detail highlighted that they were much more steady on this side of the ball. Currently, they possess a top-10 defense in the NBA based on their 112.4 defensive rating since Harden was acquired, and a look into their defensive dashboard showed that their defense all around the hardwood remained pretty constant, whereby they ranked as high as seventh overall for shots defended within 10 feet of the basket, and on three-point shot attempts, and as low as ninth for allowing two-point field goals to be scored.

It is clear that the Clippers are still in the phase of trying to work out what their greatest formula for success is, where they are likely still adjusting to the newly-formed roster and subsequent line-up rotations. While currently displaying an array of inconsistencies, particularly on the offensive side of the ball and in their shooting, they believe that over the course of the season, their team chemistry will only build further, and, in turn, that will yield greater consistency, and ultimately, success on the court.

Who knows how the rest of the regular season will unfold for the L.A. Clippers, but with the sheer plethora of elite-caliber talent they now have available to them on their roster, they may never receive a better chance than now to go all-in on their pursuit for the franchise's first-ever NBA title, something they have coveted for far too long.

