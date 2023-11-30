Highlights The Clippers' acquisition of James Harden hasn't gone smoothly, with the team currently holding on to the final Play-In tournament seed and struggling compared to their pre-trade success.

The trade for Harden came at a high cost for the Clippers, sacrificing roster depth and key pieces like Robert Covington. The loss of Covington's defensive impact could be costly.

While the short-term results haven't been great, there are potential long-term rewards to be had with Harden's integration into the team. However, Harden's adjustment has been slow, and his on-court production hasn't matched expectations yet.

The L.A. Clippers didn’t feel as though having three NBA All-Stars in their starting five was enough, so they made a blockbuster trade to acquire James Harden to take their tally to four. However, since the 34-year-old’s acquisition from the Philadelphia 76ers, though, it hasn’t exactly been plain-sailing for the Clips, where they are only just clinging on to the final Play-In tournament seed, leading NBA journalist Mark Medina to believe that they are ‘a desperate team that made a desperate trade’.

Four NBA All-Stars, one basketball

All summer long, there was a lot of speculation over whether the L.A. Clippers would fulfill James Harden’s wish to be traded to the team, after his relationship with the Sixers front-office, specifically GM Daryl Morey, soured. For once, it looked as though the point-guard, who had managed to force his way out of three other NBA teams prior, was not about to get his way. However, just two weeks into the 2023-24 regular season, the blockbuster trade was complete, with the 10-time All-Star returning to his childhood state to play for the Clips.

Harden’s acquisition didn’t come without a huge cost to the Los Angeles team, though. In exchange for his services along with P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev, the 76ers received a wealth of expiring contracts in the form of Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, KJ Martin and Marcus Morris Sr, as well as a 2028 unprotected first-round NBA Draft pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap and another first-rounder via the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While the Clippers were able to keep a hold of their three All-Stars in Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, as well as avoid including Terrance Mann in any deal, despite the Sixers’ reported interest in the 27-year-old, the loss of the aforementioned Covington in particular could prove costly. Prior to being traded back to his former team, the 32-year-old was leading the Clippers through their first three games in defensive rating, 91.2, and had the second-best net rating, 32.1, behind big man Ivica Zubac, with a 33.6 net rating, respectively.

L.A. Clippers - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Pre-Harden trade Post-Harden trade Win-loss record 3-1 5-8 Points per game 120.5 110.5 Opponents points per game 104.0 110.5 Offensive rating 118.4 111.6 Defensive rating 102.2 111.9 Net ranking 1st 19th

Since Harden’s arrival, though, things have not been pretty with his Clippers tenure starting with a six-game losing streak before it was snapped with three straight wins. Perhaps most strikingly, though, is that prior to the trade, the Clippers were statistically the number one team in the league, having started the campaign 3-1 and demonstrated by their stellar plus-16.2 net rating, but they have since been on a slide, with their net ranking dropping to minus-0.4 and 19th overall in the league.

Clippers think Harden ‘could help mitigate’ health concerns over Kawhi and Paul George

Medina believes that the Clippers’ front-office thought about the trade in the context of the duration of both the regular season and the playoffs. He feels that they chose to bring in Harden based on the premise of if they needed a player to help lead the team throughout the playoffs if the history of the health of both Leonard and George were to repeat itself once again. He goes on to argue that sacrificing roster depth is a non-factor if Kawhi and PG aren’t healthy anyway, believing without them both on the floor, they don’t stand a chance.

“I think that the Clippers were a desperate team that made a desperate trade. Here's why I say this: even though their early returns were encouraging, I’m not buying this idea that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can stay healthy just because of their injury history. So far, they have, but just seeing what's happened the last few years, the Clippers have to be accountable for that. When you're looking at the Clippers’ depth, they've certainly lost some key pieces… but we've seen that even though they have a lot of depth, if Kawhi and PG aren't healthy, they're not going anywhere anyway. The thinking was partly that James Harden could help mitigate that.”

Short-term struggles, long-term rewards?

The esteemed journalist elaborated on what he feels Harden brings to the Clippers, noting that while it looks to have been a mistake now, further down the line and once the 34-year-old has become fully acclimatized with the team and Ty Lue’s system, then there are long-term gains to be had. But, he does share concerns over how his integration into the squad will affect his teammate, Russell Westbrook, who has since taken on a bench role.

“Now, in the short term, it hasn't looked good. There is only one basketball, and there are a lot of players that have overlapping skill-sets. Russell Westbrook, as we've seen with the Lakers, has had mixed success with embracing and being able to adjust to his role. But I think the Clippers’ calculation was if PG and Kawhi aren't around, would we be having a better chance to make up ground here? And the answer long term is yes. The answer short term is a big no.”

Harden's slow adjustment

To say Harden has found the transition from Philadelphia to Los Angeles a difficult one would be an understatement. The self-proclaimed 'system' has struggled to perform under head coach, Ty Lue, thus far, as well as suffering from growing pains as he becomes acclimated with his new teammates and their ball-handling abilities, something which he is not used to having alongside him. As a result, his on-court production is not reflective of what we have become accustomed to expecting from a scorer of his caliber.

James Harden - L.A. Clippers Statistics 2023-24 season Minutes Played 33.3 Points 15.1 Assists 6.2 Rebounds 4.5 Field goal % 45.8 3pt field goal % 39.7

It was only last season that Harden led the entire Association in assists, 10.7, but so far this season, he is only occupying 27.7 of the team's assists' percentage, averaging 6.2 a night. Former MVP, Westbrook, is still leading the Clippers in that category, with the triple-double merchant responsible for 29.1 percent of the team's assists. Despite his scoring numbers being their lowest since the 2010-11 season, the 34-year-old's 63.8 true shooting percentage leads the team, ranking just above Normal Powell, whose true shooting percentage is 62.0 percent.

Perhaps Harden's greatest moment in a Clippers uniform so far, though, came in their match-up against one of his former teams, and where he enjoyed the most individual success, the Houston Rockets. With the game tied at 100 a piece and 29.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Harden took control of the in-bound before feeding it to Leonard, who gifted it back to the former Rocket with nine seconds left on the clock. In typical fashion, the Beard hoisted up a step-back three, fouled and COUNTED. The four-point play, which he converted, all but sealed the victory, and his 24 points on the night helped wrap up L.A.'s first win since his arrival. They have since gone 5-2.

While Harden's adjustment to life in La La Land has been a slow burner, perhaps his game-winning shot has sparked the turnaround that was so desperately needed. Beginning to find their feet, this somewhat disappointing team so far still have lots of time to iron-out their issues, and should they do so at a more rapid rate, they could well go from a desperate team, to a dangerous one. Only time will tell.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.