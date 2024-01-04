Highlights L.A. Clippers have turned their season around, going 13-2 in their last 15 games, showing improved chemistry and overcoming early struggles.

The L.A. Clippers are fast becoming one of the best teams in the NBA after a slow start to the 2023-24 season.

A large part of their success has been the performances of two-time champion, Kawhi Leonard, who has got off to a strong campaign thus far, with NBA insider Mark Medina going as far to state that his numbers reflect those usually only seen in video games.

Clippers’ hot streak

13-2 record in last 15 games

The Clippers have finally overcome their early season struggles, whereby there were questions initially raised over the fit of James Harden when he came into the fray, via a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, just five games into the 2023-24 campaign.

After a poor six-game losing streak following Harden's acquisition, the Clippers have since turned over the page and have really begun to make strides in the Western Conference as they seek to be in contention for an automatic playoff spot come the end of the regular season.

The last 15 games in particular, though, have brought major success to the L.A. outfit, where they have really demonstrated that their chemistry worries are all but behind them, going 13-2 in that span.

Their two losses, which came back-to-back, were at the hands of two of the leading title contenders from each conference, in the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.

L.A. Clippers - Last 15 Games League Rank Points scored 122.2 5th Opponent points scored 155.4 12th Offensive rating 123.9 3rd Defensive rating 117.0 18th Net rating 6.8 6th Effective field goal % 59.7 1st

Boasting a starting line-up that features Harden, Leonard and Paul George, with Russell Westbrook also on the roster and leading the bench unit, the Clippers' plus 4.8 net rating across the entire season sees them rank sixth-overall in the league.

Across the Clippers' starting five, though, in ther 260 minutes shared on the hardwood, they have outscored their opponents by 16.6 points per 100 possessions, the third-best mark in the league among five-man line-ups to play more than 250 minutes together so far this season.

This is largely due to their seventh-ranked offense, exemplified by their 118.3 offensive rating, which is second-best among Western Conference teams, with only the Thunder outfit statistically greater on offense, with a rating of 119.5.

Since the Leonard-George era began, the Clippers have been known to be one of the better three-point scoring teams in the league, and with the addition of deep range specialist Harden, this has only continued.

As it stands, L.A. are a top-three three-point scoring team, converting 38.5 percent of their shots from behind the arc, behind the leading Thunder (39.7 percent) and Miami Heat (38.8 percent).

As a result of their recent form, per the NBA, the Clippers have now landed in the top five teams in the Association in their most recent power rankings, with L.A. moving up into the fifth spot behind the aforementioned Celtics, Thunder, as well as the number one seed in the West, Minnesota Timberwolves, and reigning champions, Denver Nuggets.

'Astronomical' Leonard is the Clippers’ ‘focal point’

Medina has no arguments over Leonard still being considered as one of the best players in the entire NBA, citing his individual splits in November and December as being 'astronomical'.

When delving into Leonard's numbers, the journalist noticed that they weren't inflated due to increasing his shot uptake, with his attempts largely remaining in-line with previous years.

Instead, Medina believes that it is because of the increasing number of open looks that he now receives as a result of Harden's presence on the floor as the primary ball handler.

“Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the NBA. His splits in November and December were astronomical and were video game-type numbers. The very ironic part of this is that he's averaging the same amount of shots, so it’s not about, ‘oh let’s get the ball more to Kawhi and make him the focal point’. He's been the focal point. He's just getting a lot easier looks with James Harden as the primary playmaker, and most importantly, he's been available, and he's been healthy.”

Leonard’s winter rouse

December: 29.3 PPG, 73.2 TS%

As Medina alluded to, Leonard has been piling on the numbers on the stat sheet, particularly in December, where his output increased from an already productive November in which he averaged 22.6 points on 48.2 percent shooting from the field and 36.5 percent from three-point range.

Kawhi Leonard - 2023-24 NBA Season Splits November December Points 22.6 29.3 Rebounds 5.8 6.0 Assists 2.9 4.1 True Shooting % 58.0 73.2 Player Impact Estimate 14.3 18.2 Usage 25.3 25.9

During December, though, the five-time All-Star amassed 29.3 points per game, the sixth-most in the league on a stellar 61.3 percent shooting from the field. That mark ranked as the second-most in the NBA by a player to attempt more than 10 shots per contest, with Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks shooting at an ever so slightly greater margin of 61.8 percent.

Furthermore, the 32-year-old converted an even 50.0 percent of his 5.3 three-point attempts, the third-most by a player in that month to hoist up more than four three-point attempts per game.

What is perhaps most impressive, though, is Leonard's jump in true shooting percentage between November and December despite attempting 17 shots per game in both months.

His 73.2 percent true shooting ranked as the second-highest in the league among players to average more than 25 minutes per contest, with the New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson leading the way with a 75.8 true shooting percentage.

However, the Knicks center participated in only four games to Leonard's nine after sustaining a season-ending injury and had a usage percentage of 9.1 percent to the Clippers' star's 25.9 usage percentage.

Playing in 28 of the Clippers' first 33 games, Leonard looks to be on course for one of his healthiest seasons in recent history, and for so long as he is available for selection, L.A. hold a good chance of continuing on their incredible winning run as they seek to make headway in the West.

Should Leonard end up having to deal with some issues regarding his health and availability that has so often plagued him in the past, then the Clippers still have the luxury of having George, Harden and Westbrook to fall back on, though, then fingers will surely be crossed that history doesn't repeat itself once again.

Nonetheless, the All-NBA star has indeed posted 'astronomical' numbers over the past month which the Clippers have wholly benefited from, and the hope going forward is that he will be able to continue to contribute further with similar performances as the season begins to ramp up.

Whether Leonard's play is sustainable or not, though, remains to be seen, but the Clippers finally look to have formed a cohesive roster that complements its stars, and for now at least, there appears to be no ceiling on what they can achieve.

