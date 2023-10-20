Highlights James Harden is trying hard to force a move to the L.A. Clippers from the Philadelphia 76ers, but it appears that the Sixers are not interested in potential trade packages.

James Harden is still desperately trying to force a move away from the Philadelphia 76ers specifically to the L.A. Clippers, but the Sixers seem uninterested in potential trade packages. If the Los Angeles team remain keen to get the 33-year-old, then perhaps they may need to include an All-Star in a deal, such as Russell Westbrook. NBA writer Mark Medina doesn’t believe that he would necessarily be a good fit with Embiid, though, while the Clippers also appear to value the triple-double machine’s presence on their team.

NBA latest trade rumors

James Harden has begun to employ his tactics to force a move out of Philadelphia after failing to report to the Sixers’ last two practice sessions, with The Athletic’s Shams Charania reporting that he is now away from the team due to an undisclosed ‘personal matter’. This comes after reports claiming that the L.A. Clippers, the 10x All-Star’s preferred destination, were offered Harden in exchange for a first-round pick, one pick swap and Terrence Mann, to which they reportedly rejected the offer, per NBA insider Nick Wright. He went on to claim that this was perhaps a reason for Harden’s absence at practice.

Furthermore, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer stated that with Los Angeles unwilling to part with Mann, that it is becoming increasingly more likely that the 33-year-old will still be on the 76ers roster to start the NBA regular season, with conversations between the two teams at a ‘standstill’. With Harden resorting to methods deemed unprofessional to try and force his way out of the franchise, despite opting into his $35.6 million player option during the offseason, this has led some to speculate over whether he even has a future in the NBA, period. Speaking on First Things First, Chris Broussard outlined that should he continue to behave in the manner that he is currently, this could well be his last season in the league, likening him to Allen Iverson and Carmelo Anthony who he believed both exited the league prematurely due to being unable to accept they were not the same players they once were.

If the Clippers’ interest in Harden is legitimate, then they may have to find another trade package that the Sixers will be more likely to accept, and that mean it may have to include one of their current All-Star players, such as Russell Westbrook.

Medina – Westbrook’s ‘leadership presence’ is valued by the Clippers

Medina questions whether the Clippers could consider including Russell Westbrook in a potential trade package for Harden, or whether they would even re-engage in trade conversations with the 76ers at all. This is because he believes that Westbrook’s presence on this L.A. team is impactful, and that he may be the better fit over the 76ers point-guard.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I do wonder that if the Clippers do wind up trading for Harden, is Russell Westbrook ultimately part of the trade package? But I also see scepticism on that happening on two fronts here. I think the Sixers view James Harden as much more talented than Russell Westbrook, and while Daryl Morey himself is a Russell Westbrook fan with getting him in Houston, there are questions about how that fit would work with him and Joel Embiid. But I think the second thing is that the Clippers have really liked Russell Westbrook's presence. He's a great locker room guy, I think that he's set the example that they're trying to have with a player that competes for all 48 minutes, competes in practice, and really brings that blue collar mentality. He’s really been a great bridge, and another leadership presence with the star players with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with having friendships with them, holding them accountable, as well as with the role players and holding them accountable, but also empowering them. So I think when you look at all this, it's all fluid, but I think ultimately, the Sixers are going to decide ‘we're better off keeping James Harden’ and the Clippers are ultimately going to say ‘we're better with just staying put’”.

How the two former league MVP’s compare

Both James Harden and Russell Westbrook have enjoyed decorated careers from an individual standpoint but team success, particularly when chasing the coveted Larry O’Brien trophy, has so far evaded them. If they are to have a chance of winning a ring before their respective careers come to an end, though, then they both need to be on championship-contending teams, a position in which both stars currently find themselves in.

James Harden vs Russell Westbrook - NBA Career Statistics NBA Career Statistics James Harden (2010-Present) Russell Westbrook (2009-Present) Minutes Played 34.8 34.3 Points 24.7 22.4 Assists 7.0 8.4 Rebounds 5.6 7.3 Steals 1.5 1.6 Blocks 0.5 0.3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

The one downside is that each star has suffered a significant drop-off in on-court production in recent seasons as they each enter their mid-30’s. Last season, per Statmuse, 34-year-old Westbrook averaged 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steal per game, shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from the three-point line. In comparison, Harden’s numbers were greater, at least on paper, where he posted 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, a league-leading 10.7 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting an improved 44.1 percent from the field and converting 38.5 percent of his shots from deep.

While it doesn’t necessarily make sense, particularly on the 76ers side, to do a trade between the two stars who boast 19 All-Star selections between them, if the Clippers were to make Westbrook available via trade, this may help boost their chances of bringing James Harden to the City of Angels. However, a swap deal between the two former MVP’s looks implausible, with a deal materializing altogether looking more and more uncertain, although this is the NBA where nothing can be ruled out entirely.