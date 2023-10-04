Highlights James Harden has yet to get his wish of a trade, with the L.A. Clippers being his preferred destination. Talks between the Clippers and 76ers have stalled, but negotiations may resume with a potential involvement of a third team.

Philadelphia 76ers’ guard James Harden is the only superstar left from this dramatic off-season who has yet to get his wish of a trade. His preferred destination, the L.A. Clippers, reportedly ended talks with the Sixers a few weeks back, but NBA journalist Mark Medina expects those talks to resume again at some point, although he doesn’t feel the Clippers have the most appealing trade package to make a straight deal, so a third team might need to get involved.

NBA trade news – James Harden

The NBA regular season is fast-approaching and teams around the league have just participated in their team media days before they start to report to training camps. However, there was one notable absentee from the 76ers media day… James Harden.

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, the 34-year-old failed to report to the 76ers media day as he is still seeking a trade away from the team, preferably to the L.A. Clippers, but talks remain stagnant and there appears to be no traction on a deal, per the report.

Adrian Wojnarowski, speaking on NBA Today, further reported that it is now unclear whether the 10x All-Star will even join the 76ers training camp held at Colorado State University, after not boarding the team flight in protest of not getting his move. He went on to say that he has to believe that Harden will eventually report, but how he will conduct himself upon arrival is deemed to be questionable.

Back in August, the NBA fined Harden $100,000 after his public comments made toward Sixers GM, Daryl Morey, where he brandished him as a “liar” and said he would refuse to play for the team for as long as Morey remained president and that their relationship was ‘beyond repair’.

Although it appears that we are no nearer to a conclusion of this trade saga, things may begin to speed along now that Harden has begun to lay the pressure on the Sixers front-office.

Will the Clippers re-engage with the Sixers over a trade for James Harden?

When asked whether he thought the Clippers ending talks for James Harden was significant for the 34-year-old’s NBA career, Medina believed it was only significant because of how much he wanted to be with the team. However, he predicts the Clippers and Sixers will re-engage in talks over a possible trade for Harden, with them maybe looking to bring in another team or two to help facilitate such a deal happening.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I think it's significant only because James Harden wanted to be with the Clippers. That was his request to Daryl Morey - to trade him to the Clippers. But the Clippers, they're not going to get rid of Kawhi Leonard, they're not going to get rid of Paul George. Even though they have some depth of some intriguing young talent, I don’t think in Daryl Morey’s mind that that's anywhere near enough to make up for trading James Harden because his goalpost is he's got to make a trade that still keeps the Sixers in championship contention because they still have Joel Embiid. But I don't think that this means it's the end of talks forever. There’s going to be more talks with the Clippers, maybe with other teams that could get involved in a three-team, or four-team deal.”

How did the L.A. Clippers perform last season?

Since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George teamed up together and joined the Clippers back in 2020, the L.A. outfit have been accustomed to being named in the conversation for being title contenders year-upon-year. However, due to various, and often, injuries to their two stars, particularly toward the back end of the regular season and leading into the post-season, they have largely fallen short of meeting expectations set upon them from analysts and fans around the NBA.

NBA statistics – L.A. Clippers record (since the Kawhi Leonard/Paul George era) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Playoffs record 2019-20 .681 113.9 107.6 Lost Western Conference semi-finals 2020-21 .653 117.6 111.2 Lost Western Conference finals 2021-22 .512 110.1 110.1 Did not make playoffs 2022-23 .537 115.0 114.5 Lost Western Conference first-round All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

After a disappointing 2021-22 season, that resulted in missing out on the post-season for the first time since 2018 after failing to get out of the play-in tournament, the Clippers were looking to bounce back.

After various injuries having plagued them throughout their time in Los Angeles, eight-time All-Star, George, was available for 56 games, the most since he joined them back in 2019, and Leonard was available for 52 games. Add the acquisition of Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline from their L.A. rivals, the Lakers, and all of a sudden they had formed a big three.

Despite this, they finished with a record of only 44-38 which only just secured them the No. five seed in the Western Conference after tying with the Golden State Warriors, with the Clippers finishing above their Pacific Division rivals in the standings due to their superior record against aforementioned division being the tiebreaker, per NBC Sports Bay Area.

After failing to get past the first-round of the playoffs, the Clippers could perhaps look to James Harden to bolster their scoring, although Harden’s numbers themselves have somewhat declined over recent seasons, and the Sixers remain high on their asking price for the veteran All-Star.

Regardless of whether Harden is forced to stay in Philadelphia, or he manages to maneuver a move away to the Clippers, he will be an integral piece of a roster that has championship aspirations as he continues on his quest to win an NBA title before his career comes to an end.