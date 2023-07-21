James Harden may have opted in to his $35.6 million player option with the Philadelphia 76ers, but reports have surfaced that he wants to be traded to the L.A. Clippers - although such a deal could prove difficult, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

Although he was widely expected to opt-out of his player option with the Philadelphia 76ers to become an unrestricted free-agent, James Harden instead chose to exercise it with The Athletic’s Shams Charania reporting that he did so to work with the 76ers on a trade away from the team.

Charania then went on to report that it was the Sixers who didn’t see the 33-year-old as part of their future plans.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN stated that the L.A. Clippers and the New York Knicks were among the teams expected to be interested in the 10x NBA All-Star, with later reports indicating that the L.A. Clippers were Harden’s preferred destination.

More recently, Wojnarowski reported that 76ers GM Daryl Morey’s asking price for the 2018 MVP Award winner is ‘exorbitant’, which will make any negotiations with interested teams extremely difficult.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, Harden still intends to play for the Clippers next season, but until a trade is agreed, his future remains uncertain.

Does Mark Medina think a move for James Harden to the Clippers will materialize?

Medina doesn’t believe a deal between the 76ers and the Clippers will happen for James Harden due to the package that the Sixers would expect in return.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “I don't see it for both sides. The Clippers have made calls about his availability. I'm sure that the Sixers have gauged what the Clippers will be willing to give up for James Harden. But I would be very surprised if that partnership happened.”

“Here's why. I think the Clippers are interested in James Harden so long as they don't have to give up Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Sixers are only interested in trading James Harden if they get any of those combinations of players. So it's almost like dead upon arrival there.”

Could James Harden help the L.A. Clippers?

After the Clippers made a double-play to bring in both Paul George and 2x NBA champion Kawhi Leonard during the 2019 off-season, they were tipped as favorites to win an NBA championship together in their first season.

However, plagued by injuries to both stars, in four seasons they have only played 142 games together with a 96-46 record, per the LA Times. When healthy and sharing the court, they are a formidable force to be reckoned with, but with unfortunate injuries reoccurring in the back-end of NBA seasons, and surplus load management, the L.A. team have only made the Western Conference finals once, back in 2021.

On the other hand, James Harden boasts a wealth of playoff experience, where per StatMuse, in 160 career-playoff games he averages 24.7 points, shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.3% from three-point range to go along with 7.0 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

However, he has only had one shot at an NBA championship which came early on in his career when his former-team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, made the 2012 NBA Finals with a young big three that included Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.

If the L.A. Clippers' interest in acquiring James Harden is legitimate, they may have to reconsider whether their current all-star duo is capable of leading them on a deep playoff run, or whether Harden would ultimately boost their championship aspirations.

Only then can they make the decision on whether it’s best to split up the partnership of Leonard and PG in favor of pursuing a different direction with the three-time NBA scoring champion.

For now, though, they remain Clippers and Harden remains a 76er, but that could all be subject to change.