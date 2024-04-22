Highlights James Harden excelling in the playoffs boosts the LA Clippers' performance.

One of the biggest questions around the 2023-24 NBA Playoff landscape was how the LA Clippers would fare once the tournament started, and rightly so, as Los Angeles has many uncertainties heading into the postseason. The health of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is always top of mind for the Clippers, but one other question remained: would James Harden fall apart in the playoffs once again?

Harden has been one of the best players in the league for over a decade, and arguably the most prolific scorer of this century, but has consistently come up short in the playoffs. As the primary scorer on his Houston Rockets teams, the Rockets always seemed to lose the big game because Harden tended to play poorly when the team needed him most.

LA's point guard has since made two unsuccessful stops with playoff flameouts in Brooklyn and Philadelphia, and his game has clearly begun declining. For this reason, there hasn't been much cause for optimism around Harden's ability to help lead the Clippers to a title. However, a Game 1 glimpse of the past has fans hoping for a throwback Harden playoff run.

The Clippers have been great when Harden excels

Harden believes he can still score at a high level after stellar Game 1

With the Clippers' best player, Kawhi Leonard, out due to knee issues, LA desperately needed someone to step up and carry more of the scoring load. James Harden did just that. Harden dropped an efficient 28 points, eight assists, and just one turnover to lead Los Angeles to a blowout Game 1 win vs. Dallas.

"I can score with the best of them, I can still score with the best of them." -James Harden

If Leonard misses more time, Harden must play at this level if the Clippers want any chance to win the series. Even with Leonard on the floor, Los Angeles' performance has swung wildly based on Harden's play throughout the regular season. During LA's 26-5 stretch from early December to early February, Harden played some of his best basketball in recent memory to boost the Clippers into top-tier contention.

Outside that two-month stretch, however, Harden has been pretty mediocre, and so have the Clippers.

James Harden Stats Period PPG APG 3P% Team Record 11/6-11/30 15.3 6.2 41.0% 5-8 12/1-2/5 18.2 9.5 42.1% 26-5 2/5-4/14 15.9 8.5 34.1% 17-16

Los Angeles has clearly needed a true point guard for the entirety of the Leonard/George era, and finally finding one in Harden has significantly raised their potential. They just need him to perform like he is capable of.

Can Harden still score at a superstar level?

LA's point guard believes he can, but history tells us no

As mentioned before, if Leonard is going to be unavailable for even a couple more games in this series, the Clippers desperately need to get supplementary scoring out of Norman Powell, Russell Westbrook, and especially Harden. Harden feels confident he can continue his Game 1 excellence, but the numbers tell a different story.

Once the league's best volume scorer, Harden has been a much different player since the 2020s began, with his scoring decreasing steadily for the past four seasons. Much of this drop-off has been due to his unfamiliar role as a floor general on teams with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Joel Embiid, but when called upon to be a primary scorer, he has failed to do so.

Harden 2021-2024 Year PPG Playoff PPG 2021 24.6 20.2 2022 22.0 18.6 2023 21.0 20.3 2024 16.6 ?

If Leonard misses several more games or even future series, it looks bleak for Los Angeles unless Harden can somehow maintain his scoring output from Game 1. However, Harden is one of the greatest players of the generation, and it would be foolish to count him out.

As long as Leonard returns somewhat soon, the Clippers just need consistency as a scorer and passer from Harden on a nightly basis. If he can step up and shake his playoff demons, the Clippers are a threat to beat anyone in the league.

How can Harden stop shrinking in the playoffs?

The postseason environment has never been good for his game

Harden has been prone to playoff collapses his entire career, leading fans to wonder what he must do to reverse the trend. Many different aspects of playoff basketball are less than ideal for Harden's style of play, from decreased tempo to officials allowing more physicality to the constant intensity.

In his prime in Houston, Harden dropped a level in the postseason nearly every year for several reasons. Firstly, after spending a full season often as the main shot creator for the offense, it seemed that he would run out of gas in the later rounds. Fatigue combined with the increased physicality and refs swallowing the whistle made it extremely tough for Harden to keep up his regular season volume without tanking his efficiency.

As Harden has aged and his athleticism declined, these issues have become even more debilitating for his playoff production. His inability to beat defenders off the dribble and finish at the rim has taken out half of his scoring attack, and the lack of points at the free throw line even further damages his efficiency. In his two playoff runs in Philadelphia, Harden had some of the worst games in his career because he wasn't able to score close to the basket.

Harden 2022-2023 Playoff Shot Profile Year Less than 5FT 5-9 FT 10-14 FT 3P% 2022 61.7% 20.0% 16.7% 36.8% 2023 36.7% 22.2% 52.6% 37.8%

The veteran version of James Harden simply isn't a threat to score inside at a high volume anymore, but he remains one of the league's deadliest off-the-dribble three-point shooters, even in the playoffs. His patented step-back three is still an unstoppable shot, and Harden should prioritize it during this playoff run.

If Leonard returns, Harden can slot back into his role as a play-maker who scores opportunistically, which will allow him to weaponize his three-point shot to break down the defense and feed his teammates. Whatever the case is, an improved Harden who can both score effectively and make his teammates better will go a long way toward a Clipper playoff run.