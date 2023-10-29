Highlights James Harden's desired trade to the L.A. Clippers is unlikely to happen despite his ongoing feud with the Philadelphia 76ers front-office.

The Clippers are content with their roster and believe they don't have any glaring holes, making a deal for Harden unnecessary.

Harden's durability issues, behavior concerns, and inconsistency in the playoffs are some of the factors that make the Clippers skeptical about pursuing a trade.

Any deal between the Philadelphia 76ers and the L.A. Clippers for 10x NBA All-Star, James Harden looks all but over. However, NBA writer Mark Medina argues that it is a ‘no-brainer’ for the Clippers to still engage in trade talks in an attempt to acquire the 33-year-old, although he does accept that a deal may not end up materializing.

Trade saga rundown

It feels like it has been forever and a day since James Harden demanded a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier on in the off-season, naming the L.A. Clippers as his preferred destination along the way.

Since then, he has hit out at Sixers GM Daryl Morey by brandishing him as a liar… twice, of which he was fined $100,000 by the NBA, while also being stubborn in his response, indicating that there was no chance of reparations being made with the 76ers front office. The start of training camp then rolled around, of which it was reported by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps that he was two days late for, before leaving prematurely, forgoing practice once again without notifying any of the coaching staff. Instead, he reportedly flew out to Houston, perYahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill and Jake Fischer.

Upon returning to Sixers practice, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the disgruntled star had been barred from stepping onto the team plane by a security official, with the NBA now conducting an investigation on whether his absence violated the league-wide player participation policy.

In light of trade talks it has been reported that the L.A. Clippers didn’t deem it beneficial for them to part ways with Terrance Mann, a first-round pick and a pick swap for the aging star, a package of which they were offered by the Sixers, per First Things First’s Nick Wright. Furthermore, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there is a “significant gap” in negotiations between both parties, with Harden's dream of getting his move away from Philadelphia looking more and more unlikely as time goes on.

Medina – Clippers don’t feel they have ‘any glaring holes’ in the roster

Medina believes that the Clippers are content with their roster to start the 2023-24 season having taken appropriate actions to ensure that their two franchise stars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are as healthy as possible for as long as possible. With Harden’s durability also in question, particularly in recent seasons, the journalist doesn’t believe a deal between the Clippers and the Sixers will be struck, despite how good the 33-year-old would look, on paper at least, on their roster.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“They feel that they don't have any glaring holes in the roster other than they just have to stay healthy. And that's a great unknown with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and they're trying to have more urgency in training camp as far as more intense practices so that they can get more wins during the regular season, and be in a better playoff position and perhaps, more rhythm for the players to be to avoid injuries. Getting James Harden doesn't necessarily address that because he has his own durability issues, and while he is obviously an elite talent, I think all teams around the NBA are wondering, ‘well, what cost is his worth? Is this worth our depth? Is this worth the unknown about his level of conditioning, his behavior when things don't go his way as well as his inconsistency in the playoffs?’. So while I think that on paper, it would be a no-brainer for the Clippers to continue to engage in trade talks with the Sixers, I just don't see it happening for both sides. I think there's a healthy dose of skepticism for the Clippers to want to just continue to make this trade possible as well as the Sixers feeling that ‘you know what, you don't really have enough to offer to make this work in the first place’”.

How Harden would have fit with the Clippers

Prior to last season, the Clippers were looking to have a bounce-back season and had aspirations of going on a deep post-season run after failing to make the playoffs in the 2021-22 season, the first time they have not achieved a playoff berth in the Kawhi Leonard – Paul George era.

NBA statistics – L.A. Clippers record (since the Kawhi Leonard/Paul George era) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Playoffs record 2019-20 .681 113.9 107.6 Lost Western Conference semi-finals 2020-21 .653 117.6 111.2 Lost Western Conference finals 2021-22 .512 110.1 110.1 Did not make playoffs 2022-23 .537 115.0 114.5 Lost Western Conference first-round All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

However, with load management to its two stars after various injuries having plagued them throughout their respective tenures in L.A, unavailability was a big concern once again. According to Statmuse, two-time NBA champion Leonard was available for 52 games, while PG13’s availability was similar, participating in only 56 games, the most since his arrival to his hometown team. The Clippers would go on to finish in fifth place in the Western Conference standings after a 44-38 record, but failed to get past the four-seeded Phoenix Suns, led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, in the first-round, capping off another disappointing post-season series loss.

With shooting a particular area of concern throughout their playoff series, James Harden’s playoff numbers speak for themselves. As per Statmuse, in 160 career play-off outings, he has averaged 24.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game, converting 44.2 percent of his shots from the field and yielding 36.3 percent from behind the three-point line. With numbers like that, he could no-doubt on paper boost the Clippers’ scoring options, while also helping to relieve some of the pressure off of its two leading stars throughout the regular season, which in-turn may see them earn a higher seed by the time the playoffs roll around.

Unfortunately for The Beard, though, any trade looks very much up in the air, and while he is desperate for a move to California, it is unclear whether the L.A. Clippers feel the same way, with all signs pointing toward it becoming the trade that never was. Only time will tell if things change, but for now at least, Harden’s hopes of becoming a Clipper are fading by the day.