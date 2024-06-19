Highlights The L.A. Clippers face possible changes with both Paul George & Russell Westbrook's futures with the team uncertain.

Westbrook may decline his player option in favor of seeking a more lucrative deal on the free agent market.

Despite Westbrook's leadership and shift in role, his future with the Clippers is uncertain, as the team appears to be looking toward other veteran options.

The L.A. Clippers face a very uncertain off-season, with no guarantee that they will be able to keep their NBA All-Star core together.

One player who league insider Mark Medina could see departing from the organization is Russell Westbrook , who, despite being liked by the Clippers, may fall out of favor to some other veterans who may become available on the market this summer.

Clippers' Plans Could Be in Turmoil

Paul George could leave in free agency, among others

Changes could be coming in Los Angeles, which could signal the end of the Kawhi Leonard -Paul George era of Clippers basketball. While six-time All-Star Leonard penned a three-year $152.3 million extension to remain with the team, George has yet to come to an agreement over a new deal, with reports suggesting that the nine-time All-Star and team are still far apart in their negotiations.

With George set to hit free agency this summer, this uncertainty over his future has alerted many teams around the NBA, with him deemed to still be a valuable star on a title-contending team.

L.A. Clippers - 2023-24 Regular Season Advanced Statistics Category Statistic League Rank PTS 115.6 12th OPP PTS 112.3 10th OFF RTG 117.9 4th DEF RTG 114.6 16th NET RTG 3.4 7th

The Philadelphia 76ers are sitting right at the top of the list of those teams who will be trying to sway the 34-year-old away from his hometown team, with the Orlando Magic another team gaining some traction for a possible George pursuit in recent weeks.

Should the superstar decide to up and leave the Clippers by declining his $48.8 million player option, then their off-season plans could be derailed, though they are still intent on re-signing James Harden in the off-season, who is also set to hit the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Another player whose future is up in the air is Russell Westbrook , who has a player option on his contract for next season worth $4 million, after having signed a meager two-year $7.87 million deal back at the start of last season, though he could be seeking a more lucrative offer elsewhere in the Association.

This has been further fueled by recent reports emerging that suggest that the Clippers are targeting veteran guard Kyle Lowry and/or a reunion with Chris Paul this off-season, though the latter would have to be via trade with the 38-year-old veteran still under contract for next season at a hefty $30 million, and thus, this may soft-signal the end of Westbrook in Los Angeles.

Clippers ‘Like’ Westbrook, but Would ‘Rather Have Paul or Lowry’

Medina highlights the qualities that the Clippers enjoyed about Westbrook over this past season, most notably his veteran leadership in the locker room, and the fact he was willing to sacrifice his role for the good of the team.

But, the journalist does feel that the Clippers would prefer to go in a different direction going forward in the form of Paul and/or Lowry.

“We don't know what Russell Westbrook is going to do with this $4 million player option. I think the Clippers like him because of the fact that he's helped provide a lot of good locker room leadership. He helps the Clippers play at a fast pace, and unlike his time with the Lakers, he's mostly accepted a bench role. But we had to keep in mind the playoffs, he wasn't playing a lot of minutes, partly because of foul trouble, partly because he just wasn't playing well. So I think that they're not going to break the bank to keep him, and I think if they had their druthers, they would much rather have Chris Paul and/or Kyle Lowry.”

Westbrook Adapting His Role

Came off the bench in 57 games - the most of his career

Having come off an impressive display in the 2022–23 playoffs, in which he was the second-leading scorer behind Leonard, averaging 23.6 points per contest, it was somewhat surprising that when Harden was traded to the Clippers back at the start of the 2023-24 campaign, that Westbrook felt he couldn't necessarily co-exist with his former teammate, and opted to take on a role coming off the bench for the greater good of the team.

Nonetheless, he would finish the season averaging 11.1 points on 45.4 percent field goal shooting, while he notched 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists - the second-most dishes on the team behind Harden (8.5).

Russell Westbrook - 2023-24 Season Splits Category As Starter Off Bench PTS 14.2 10.5 AST 6.5 4.1 REB 7.7 4.5 STL 1.9 0.9 FG% 45.9 45.3 3P% 33.3 25.4

However, he had a poor showing in the Clippers' lone playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks , whereby he averaged only 6.3 points shooting a poor 26.0 percent from the field, and 23.5 percent from behind the three-point line, while he also saw dips in his rebound and assist numbers, averaging only 4.2 and 1.7, respectively, before they were eliminated in six games.

His single-digit scoring was the first time he had shot fewer than 15.0 points per contest in the post-season in his 13 trips, though his 19.0 played minutes average was almost half his average from every other post-season he has played in over the course of his career.

One striking thing to note, though, is that the Clippers were far more efficient when he was out on the hardwood during the playoffs, with them outscoring their opponents by 2.3 points per 100 possessions, but when he was off the court that figure dropped to minus-10.7, the second-worst mark on the team, for a negative swing of 13.0 points.

Nonetheless, having taken on a bench role for the first time, there is little wonder why his offensive production has dipped, but now that he is approaching 36-years-old, and not physically able to utilize his athleticism and explosiveness in the way he once could, it can only be expected that this will continue to be his role going forward for as many years longer that he decides to play in the NBA.

Russell Westbrook has the most dunks by a point guard in NBA history with 648.

As such, teams may not be willing to offer a more lucrative deal than the $4 million per year he can earn next season, so he may decide his best bet - at least financially - is to remain with the Clippers and see out his contract.

But as is the NBA, there are players older than him, like the aforementioned Paul, who are on significantly more money, and a team might just be willing to spend bigger to bring on board his veteran leadership responsibilities, as well as his ability to make others play better around him, though it doesn't appear - at least not at this time - that the Clippers will be willing to do such thing.

