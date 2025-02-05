The Los Angeles Galaxy have agreed a deal to acquire forward Christian Ramirez from the Columbus Crew SC , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

America de Cali pushed hard to sign Ramirez, but ultimately he chose to stay in MLS with the reigning champions.

Ramirez, 33, had been with the Crew since 2023 and was an integral piece to the club winning MLS Cup in 2023 and the Leagues Cup in 2024. The center forward showed another dimension to his game under Wilfried Nancy, interchanging with Cucho Hernandez and Diego Rossi in a devastating attack.

Last season, he had eight goals and six assists in 1,440 regular season minutes.

Ramirez has previously played for Aberdeen in Scotland, plus Minnesota United, LAFC and the Houston Dynamo in MLS.

He arrives as the replacement for Dejan Joveljic, who was traded to Sporting KC . Ramirez will be the Galaxy's primary starter at center forward.

Columbus just transferred Cucho to Real Betis as they will remake their attack under Wilfried Nancy for 2025.