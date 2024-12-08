CARSON, Calif. — Marco Reus immediately collapsed to his knees. John McCarthy turned around to the fans behind his goal and slowly collapsed with emotion as well. The LA Galaxy bench sprinted from the technical area to find their teammates on the field to embrace.

This moment was a long time coming, the final whistle releasing a tsunami of noise from the crowd and emotions from all in the building.

At long last, the LA Galaxy returned to the summit of MLS. Their place on the mountaintop as the last team standing was commonplace for the league's first two decades, but they fell from their perch since 2014.

The LA Galaxy won their league-best sixth MLS Cup on Saturday, beating the New York Red Bulls 2-1. For what had become a joke as the club suffered through failed evolution after failed evolution, the LA Galaxy are officially capital-b BACK.

“Ten years is a long time, this Cup means a lot to us,” winger Joseph Paintsil told media in the locker room. “We’ve written our name in LA Galaxy history. We’ll always be remembered.”

The LA Galaxy are your 2024 MLS Cup champions. The LA Galaxy are officially BACK pic.twitter.com/J2ULCRDHId — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 7, 2024

Paintsil starred on the day, scoring the opening goal. Dejan Joveljic scored the second as they sprinted out of the gates despite missing star midfielder Riqui Puig. The Red Bulls rallied with a first half goal, and pushed the Galaxy to the brink before the end of the game, but the Galaxy held on.

“I don’t even know what to say, this is so crazy,” defender John Nelson said. “Winning the sixth title with this club, for everything I’ve been through— This is unreal.”

Amid the jubilant chaos of a locker room celebration, with beer spraying in all directions and music blasting, a few players took moments of solitude. Paintsil, after answering questions, sat by his locker alone for a fleeting moment with his thoughts. Gabriel Pec, after doing his own rounds of media, did the same.

Paintsil and Pec led the team today without Puig, and are the two biggest stars on the field, but it truly was a team effort. Head coach Greg Vanney surprisingly picked Gaston Brugman to replace Puig, instead of Diego Fagundez or Reus, then Brugman won MLS Cup MVP. Emiro Garces stepped up with crucial tackles time and time again.

“It’s just big. I’m just trying to win titles,” Reus said. “I had the feeling that this group was really special, but you never know in football.”

Reus fought through a groin injury to play a part, entering the match in the 75th minute. He admitted he was nowhere near 100% as he recovered from a groin injury. He was only able to train lightly once this week, which was the day before the game. The last session before a game (matchday -1 as it's known at clubs) is typically a light day.

“If it was a normal game, I wouldn’t play. No chance,” Reus said. “But this was so important. I had to be there. In the end, I don’t care (about my health), we won the trophy.”

Midfielder Mark Delgado, winning his second MLS Cup after being part of Toronto FC’s cup-winning 2017 team, left it all out on the field too.

“I did what I could, honestly,” Delgado said. “I don’t know if it was the best ever, but I gave everything. I went up for a header and fell, landed on my shoulder. Excuse my language, but my shoulder is f—ed right now. It’s a great feeling to be MLS Cup champions again.”

Win it for Riqui

Puig was still a central character despite being injured following a torn ACL suffered in their Western Conference final win.

Puig was with the team all week, helping motivate the group. He was on the sidelines during the match, receiving a huge ovation from the crowd as he walked to his seat. After Painstil scored, he gestured to the bench to get Puig’s jersey to hold up.

“This guy is unbelievable,” Diego Fagundez said. “One of the best players in the league, Riqui. And today showed, even though he wasn’t on the field, we’re a family in here. We’re with each other so much that we’re like brothers. And it doesn’t matter if someone goes down, we’re all together. And today, we did it for him, and we did it for ourselves.”

After the game, Puig was the life of the party in the locker room. He was pouring beer on teammates, he was laughing and dancing, as best he could on a torn ACL, at least.

Puig blew smoke from his championship cigar, laughed and enjoyed every moment with his teammates. When media was asked to leave, there were only three players left in the locker room. Puig climbed in an empty beer container while Fagundez rolled him around.

The LA Galaxy are back and they're not going anywhere.