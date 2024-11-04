LA Galaxy winger Gabriel Pec has been named the 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year, the league announced on Monday.

The 23-year-old was signed last offseason from Brazilian club Vasco de Gama for a club-record fee, and scored 16 goals and registered 14 assists in his first season with the Galaxy. Pec is the fourth player in club history to record 30 goal contributions in a single season, joining an illustrious list including Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2018 and 2019), Robbie Keane (2014) and Cobi Jones (1998).

Pec is the first Galaxy player to win the award since Ibrahimović in 2018. The Petropolis, Brazil native was also named to the MLS All-Star team.

Pec edged Inter Miami 's Luis Suarez and FC Cincinnati 's Luca Orellano to earn the honor.

2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year Finalists Category Gabriel Pec Luis Suárez Luca Orellano Appearances 33 27 33 Goals 16 20 10 Assists 14 9 7

The Newcomer of the Year award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media, and current MLS players. Pec won the award with an average vote percentage of 37.53 percent.

MLS Newcomer of the Year Name Media Vote Player Vote Club Vote Average Vote Gabriel Pec (LAG) 49.60% 33.95% 29.03% 37.53% Luis Suárez (MIA) 32.40% 24.69% 25.81% 27.63% Luca Orellano (CIN) 4.80% 16.67% 16.13% 12.53%