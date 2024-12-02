LA Galaxy star Riqui Puig has suffered a torn ACL.

Puig led the Galaxy to MLS Cup, facing the New York Red Bulls this Saturday, and will be unavailable. He is expected to miss most of the 2025 season as well.

The news is a huge blow for the Galaxy, as Puig is central to the club's entire game model as well as driving the attack forward. Puig led MLS in touches and passes, both by a wide margin, and is considered among the very best players in the league.

The injury was suffered during the Galaxy's win over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night. Puig finished the match, a 1-0 win in which he assisted the lone goal.

Puig, 25, had 13 goals and 15 assists in 29 regular season appearances, plus four goals and three assists in four playoff matches.

Can't talk about the LA Galaxy without superstar Riqui Puig. Remember when all you nerds were talking about what he couldn't do in defense and I told you to shut up and focus on what he can do. Well, shut up and let him cook pic.twitter.com/ImTVi2USXz — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 1, 2024

The LA Galaxy finished second in the Western Conference in 2024 before beating the Colorado Rapids, Minnesota United and Seattle in the playoffs en route to hosting MLS Cup on Saturday. With the additions of Gabriel Pec and Joseph Painstil this winter, the Galaxy exploded as an attacking juggernaut around Puig this season.

Puig, a former Barcelona standout, joined the Galaxy in 2022.