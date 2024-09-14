The derby of Los Angeles has quickly become the preeminent rivalry match in MLS .

Since the two clubs first met in 2018, "El Tráfico" has been must-watch viewing. Matches between the LA Galaxy and LAFC have been high-scoring, hard-fought, and full of unforgettable moments, with two of the premier clubs in North America battling it out for dominance in their city.

The series has been absolutely electric since Day One. In 23 all-time meetings, there have been 97 goals scored, making for an average of 4.21 goals per game in what has been the most wildly entertaining series in MLS.

LA Galaxy vs LAFC History

The two sides have been tough to separate so far in the rivalry

Although there have been swings in the brief history of the rivalry, on balance the teams have been evenly matched. In fact, the series is tied over 23 meetings, with both LAFC and LA Galaxy winning nine, and sharing five draws. LAFC has the marginal edge in goal difference, outscoring the Galaxy 49-48.

El Tráfico All-Time Results Date Stadium Competition Score March 31, 2018 StubHub Center MLS LAG 4-3 LAFC July 26, 2018 Banc of California Stadium MLS LAFC 2-2 LAG Aug. 24, 2018 StubHub Center MLS LAG 1-1 LAFC July 19, 2019 Dignity Health Sports Park MLS LAG 3-2 LAFC Aug. 25, 2019 Banc of California Stadium MLS LAFC 3-3 LAG Oct. 24, 2019 Banc of California Stadium MLS Cup Playoffs LAFC 5-3 LAG July 18, 2020 ESPN Sports Complex MLS Is Back LAFC 6-2 LAG Aug. 22, 2020 Banc of California Stadium MLS LAFC 0-2 LAG Sept. 6, 2020 Dignity Health Sports Park MLS LAG 3-0 LAFC Oct. 25, 2020 Banc of California Stadium MLS LAFC 2-0 LAG May 8, 2021 Dignity Health Sports Park MLS LAG 2-1 LAFC Aug. 28, 2021 Banc of California Stadium MLS LAFC 3-3 LAG Oct. 3, 2021 Dignity Health Sports Park MLS LAG 1-1 LAFC April 9, 2022 Dignity Health Sports Park MLS LAG 2-1 LAFC May 25, 2022 Dignity Health Sports Park U.S. Open Cup LAG 3-1 LAFC July 8, 2022 Banc of California Stadium MLS LAFC 3-2 LAG Oct. 20, 2022 Banc of California Stadium MLS Cup Playoffs LAFC 3-2 LAG April 16, 2023 Dignity Health Sports Park MLS LAG 2-3 LAFC May 23, 2023 BMO Stadium U.S. Open Cup LAFC 0-2 LAG July 4, 2023 Rose Bowl MLS LAG 2-1 LAFC Sept. 16, 2023 BMO Stadium MLS LAFC 4-2 LAG April 6, 2024 BMO Stadium MLS LAFC 2-1 LAG July 4, 2024 Rose Bowl MLS LAG 1-2 LAFC

LAFC legend Carlos Vela is the all-time leading scorer in the El Tráfico derby, with 12 goals. Zlatan Ibrahimović is second on the list, scoring an impressive nine goals despite playing for the Galaxy for just two seasons.

In recent seasons, Dénis Bouanga has climbed up the leaderboard, with six goals against the Galaxy.

El Tráfico Top Scorers Player Team Goals Carlos Vela LAFC 12 Zlatan Ibrahimović LA Galaxy 9 Dénis Bouanga LAFC 6 Diego Rossi LAFC 6 Cristian Arango LAFC 4 Dejan Joveljić LA Galaxy 4 Sebastian Lletget LA Galaxy 4 Cristian Pavón LA Galaxy 4 Tyler Boyd LA Galaxy 3 Samuel Grandsir LA Galaxy 3 Javier Hernández LA Galaxy 3 Ryan Hollingshead LAFC 3

Unforgettable Moments from El Trafico

El Tráfico has seen an outsize number of spectacular goals

The first-ever meeting between the two sides on March 31, 2018, is still the most memorable. It's quite possibly the most memorable regular-season MLS match of all-time.

After a first-half brace from Carlos Vela propelled LAFC to a 3-0 lead, Zlatan Ibrahimović led the Galaxy to an unreal comeback in his MLS debut.

His goal to open his MLS account is one of the most unbelievable strikes in league history, as he cannoned a half-volley from near midfield into the goal to level the score. In second-half stoppage time, he scored the winner, as the Galaxy reminded their cross-town rivals that Los Angeles was still their city.

LAFC's first win in the derby didn't come until their final meeting of the 2019 season during the playoffs, a wild 5-3 win in the Western Conference semifinals (highlights below).

Striker Adama Diomande came off the bench to score a second-half brace, with his 80th-minute winner propelling the Black & Gold past their rivals for the first time ever.

In recent meetings, the results have swung LAFC's way. They won the last three meetings, and in the last eight matchups, the Black & Gold have come away victorious in six.

The last edition of El Tráfico was a July 4 showdown in front of over 70,000 fans at the Rose Bowl. Two first-half goals from LAFC proved to be decisive, with Gabriel Pec's second-half consolation goal ultimately not enough to secure a result.

Stars Come To Play in El Trafico

The two Los Angeles teams regularly boast some the best rosters in MLS

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

While Ibrahimović and Vela are no longer in MLS, there's no shortage of star power in this rivalry.

LA Galaxy boast one of the best front lines in MLS, with German international and Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus joining an already loaded attack. He's slotted in next to Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec, and Dejan Joveljić, with Riqui Puig (right, photo above) pulling the strings as one of the league's best playmakers.

Not to be outdone, LAFC added Olivier Giroud , the all-time leading scorer for the French men's national team, to their squad this summer. He's added to an attack that already included Cristian Olivera, Mateusz Bogusz, and 2023 Golden Boot winner Dénis Bouanga (left, photo above).

The two clubs are among the best attacking sides in MLS, averaging 1.89 (LA Galaxy) and 1.81 (LAFC) goals per game this season. Add in the rivalry's history of high-scoring affairs, and the next installment on September 14 is sure to give fans plenty to talk about.