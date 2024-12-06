The stage is set for a historic showdown as the Los Angeles Galaxy host the NY Red Bulls in the MLS Cup Final on Saturday, December 7, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

This clash not only pits two of Major League Soccer’s original franchises against each other but also juxtaposes the Galaxy’s quest to end a decade-long title drought with the Red Bulls’ pursuit of their first-ever MLS Cup. The essence of the match — finesse from the Galaxy facing grit from the Red Bulls, a rivalry that hearkens to the basics of East Coast versus West Coast.

MLS Cup Final Details

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

Broadcast: Apple TV (MLS Season Pass), FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS

LA Galaxy’s Road to the Final

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Galaxy, one of the league’s most decorated club with five MLS Cup titles, have showcased formidable form this postseason. They began with a commanding 5-0 home victory over the Colorado Rapids , followed by a 4-1 triumph in Colorado to sweep the Round One Best-of-3 Series.

In the Western Conference Semifinals, they overwhelmed Minnesota United with a 6-2 win, advancing to face the Seattle Sounders in the Conference Final. A narrow 1-0 victory secured their place in the MLS Cup Final, marking their first appearance since 2014.

However, the Galaxy face a significant challenge with the loss of midfielder Riqui Puig, who suffered a torn ACL during the Western Conference Final . Despite his injury, Puig displayed remarkable resilience, playing over 30 minutes afterwards, and assisting the decisive goal in the 1-0 win over Seattle. His absence necessitates a collective effort to fill the creative void in midfield.

New York Red Bulls’ Underdog Journey

Entering the playoffs as the seventh seed, the Red Bulls have embraced their underdog status, embarking on a remarkable postseason run. They ousted second-seeded Columbus Crew SC in the first round in an unpredictable upset, defeated crosstown rivals New York City FC 2-0 in the semifinals keeping a clean sheet against their higher-ranked opponent, and secured a 1-0 victory over Orlando City SC in the Eastern Conference Final again shaming their naysayers.

This marks their first MLS Cup Final appearance since 2008, as they seek their inaugural league title on their dramatic road run to the ultimate league trophy.

Under the leadership of first-year manager Sandro Schwarz, the Red Bulls have focused on disciplined defense and opportunistic attacking. “Our main focus has to be our daily training session, our video session, and not to think too much about what can happen after the game or about the history of this title,” Schwartz said.

Goalkeeper Carlos Coronel has been instrumental, recording 19 saves during the postseason. Offensively, Felipe Carballo has emerged as a key contributor, netting his first two MLS goals in the playoffs.

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, the Galaxy and Red Bulls have been evenly matched, each recording 21 wins and 9 draws in their 51 encounters. This parity sets the stage for a compelling final, with both teams eager to tip the favor.

Key Players to Watch and Projected Starting Lineups

LA Galaxy

Diego Fagúndez

One of three players who could help fill the role of Riqui Puig, Diego Fagúndez brings creativity and experience to the Galaxy’s midfield. Known for his sharp vision and precise passing, the Uruguayan midfielder can dictate tempo and unlock defenses, making him a vital part of LA’s attack in this decisive match.

Fagúndez’s journey to the 2024 MLS Cup Final is one of resilience and redemption. A decade ago, he played in the 2014 MLS Cup Final with the New England Revolution, losing 2-1 in extra time to the LA Galaxy. Now, on December 7, 2024, he aims to flip the script and secure his first MLS Cup title in a Galaxy jersey.

After stepping up in June 2024 during Puig’s absence, Fagúndez adapted to his new role, contributing balance and creativity when it mattered most. Whether starting or coming off the bench, he’s poised to embrace the challenge and help LA in their quest for a record-breaking sixth MLS Cup.

Mark Delgado

Another potential to step up in the absence of Riqui Puig, Mark Delgado brings a wealth of experience and a winning mentality to the Galaxy’s midfield. Having played under coach Greg Vanney during Toronto FC’s triumphant 2017 MLS Cup campaign, Delgado is well-versed in high-stakes matches.

His ability to maintain possession and distribute effectively will be crucial in controlling the tempo against the Red Bulls. Delgado’s familiarity with Vanney’s tactical approach adds an extra layer of cohesion to the team’s play, making him a key figure in the Galaxy’s quest for their sixth MLS Cup title.

Marco Reus

LA Galaxy midfielder Marco Reus expressed uncertainty about his availability for Saturday’s MLS Cup final against the New York Red Bulls, citing a groin issue that limited his time in the Western Conference final victory over Seattle.

“I’m not sure,” Reus admitted during Thursday’s media availability. “But it’s still 48 hours, so I’m confident I’ll be there. If not, life is like this. I cannot change it.” Reus, hopeful for a quick recovery, added, “I trained a little today, and tomorrow is another day. Timing is the question, but I’m confident I’ll be fine.”

Joseph Paintsil

As one of the Galaxy’s postseason top scorers, Joseph Paintsil has been a dynamic force in the attack. His explosive pace and clinical finishing have consistently troubled defenders, while his intelligent off-ball movement creates valuable space in the final third. Paintsil’s adaptability, whether leading the line or operating from the wings, adds a versatile threat to the Galaxy’s offensive arsenal.

Gabriel Pec

Emerging as a key playmaker, MLS Newcomer of the Year Gabriel Pec excels in one-on-one situations and has a knack for creating opportunities from tight spaces. His unpredictability keeps defenders on edge, and his composure in front of goal has led to significant contributions in both goals and assists. Pec’s synergy with fellow attackers enhances the Galaxy’s fluidity in the final third, making him a vital player to watch.

Maya Yoshida

Anchoring the Galaxy’s defense, captain Maya Yoshida’s leadership and experience have been instrumental since his arrival in August 2023. With a storied career in Europe and over 100 caps for Japan, Yoshida brings stability and organizational prowess to the backline. His aerial dominance and tactical awareness are crucial in neutralizing opposing threats, and his guidance is pivotal in maintaining the Galaxy’s defensive resilience.

LA Galaxy predicted starting lineup (4-3-3, left to right): John McCarthy – John Nelson, Maya Yoshida, Carlos Garces, Miki Yamane – Edwin Cerrillo, Gaston Brugman, Marco Reus – Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec, Dejan Joveljič.

New York Red Bulls

Emil Forsberg

The Swedish international serves as the creative engine for the Red Bulls, orchestrating play with exceptional vision and technical skill. Forsberg’s ability to deliver incisive passes and his proficiency on set-pieces make him a constant threat.

His experience on the international stage adds a layer of composure, making him a key figure in breaking down defenses. But underlying his obvious talents on the pitch is a natural leadership off the pitch. Instilling in his younger teammates the importance of mental fortitude has been a hallmark of his role.

Lewis Morgan

A versatile attacker, Lewis Morgan has been pivotal in the Red Bulls’ offensive schemes. His capability to both create and finish opportunities has been evident throughout the season. Morgan’s movement across the front line and his knack for finding pockets of space enable him to exploit defensive lapses effectively.

Andrés Reyes

Commanding the Red Bulls’ defense, Andrés Reyes combines physicality with strategic acumen. His aerial strength and tackling proficiency have been central to the team’s defensive solidity. Reyes’ leadership at the back ensures organizational coherence, making him a formidable barrier against opposing attacks.

Carlos Coronel

Carlos Coronel has been a cornerstone of the Red Bulls’ success this season, commanding the back line with a blend of agility, composure, and shot-stopping brilliance. The Brazilian goalkeeper’s ability to read the game and position himself effectively has made him a standout in the league, particularly in high-pressure moments.

His heroics were pivotal during the playoffs, where Coronel’s reflex saves, and calm demeanor kept the Red Bulls in contention against Orlando City and NYCFC. As the Red Bulls face the Galaxy’s prolific attack, Coronel’s leadership and composure will be critical in weathering the storm and keeping his side’s hopes alive for a first-ever MLS Cup title.

New York Red Bulls (3-4-1-2 predicted starting lineup): Carlos Coronel – Dylan Nealis, Andrés Reyes, Sean Nealis – Cameron Harper, Daniel Edelman, Peter Stroud, John Tolkin – Emil Forsberg – Dante Vanzeir, Lewis Morgan

Tactical Outlook

The Galaxy are expected to leverage their home advantage and attacking prowess, aiming to control possession and apply pressure on the Red Bulls’ defense. Conversely, New York will likely adopt a compact defensive structure, seeking to disrupt the Galaxy’s rhythm and capitalize on counter-attacking opportunities. The midfield battle will be decisive, with both teams striving to assert dominance in this critical area.

While the Galaxy’s home advantage and offensive depth position them as favorites, the Red Bulls’ resilient defense and momentum make them formidable opponents. The match promises to be a tightly contested affair, potentially decided by a moment of individual brilliance or a tactical stroke of genius.