The stage is set for a clash of polarities in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs as the Los Angeles Galaxy host the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference Final at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, November 30. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. PT, with the winner advancing to the MLS Cup Final.

This highly anticipated matchup pits the Galaxy’s electric attacking prowess against the Sounders’ stalwart defense. For LA, it’s an opportunity to return to the league’s summit, to recapture their illustrious past and seek their record-breaking sixth MLS Cup. For Seattle, the match represents a chance to extend their legacy, aiming for their fifth MLS Cup Final appearance in nine years.

Where to Watch

• Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

• Time: 10:00PM ET / 7:00PM PT

• Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

• Broadcast: FS1, FOX Deportes

• Streaming: Apple TV (MLS Season Pass)

Fans attending in person can soak in the pregame atmosphere at LA Galaxy’s Fan Fest, starting at 4:00 p.m. PT, complete with live music, interactive games, and food trucks to fuel the energy of what promises to be a memorable evening.

Storylines to Watch

Galaxy’s Redemption Arc

The LA Galaxy’s resurgence this season is nothing short of remarkable. After a disastrous 2023 campaign that saw the team finish near the bottom of the Western Conference and endure protests from disillusioned fans, the deposing of their President Chris Klein, and the faltering of their star designated player Chicharito, the Galaxy have risen from the ashes. Spearheaded by Greg Vanney’s vision and the mesmerizing performances of their “Killer Ps” trio—Riqui Puig, Gabriel Pec, and Joseph Paintsil—the Galaxy have become the league’s most electrifying side.

Dignity Health Sports Park has been the bedrock of their revival, with the Galaxy going unbeaten at home throughout the regular season. Their fortress-like form has continued into the playoffs, capped by a dominant 6-2 dismantling of Minnesota United in the semifinals.

The Galaxy’s offensive numbers are staggering: they’ve scored three or more goals in 16 matches across all competitions this year. Their fluid, relentless attacking style has redefined what MLS teams can achieve with cohesive and creative play.

LA Galaxy - 2024 MLS Offensive Stats Category Stat League Rank Goals 68 3rd Scoring Attempts 210 2nd Expected Goals 67.88 2nd Assists 82 3rd

“Defending the Galaxy is like trying to plug holes in a leaky boat,” one analyst remarked. Stop one threat, and another emerges. While Puig orchestrates from midfield with unparalleled vision and control, Pec thrives as a disruptor, tormenting defenders with his speed and technical ability. Paintsil, meanwhile, has been a relentless force in front of goal, adding a clinical edge to their attack.

Seattle’s Defensive Resilience

While the Galaxy lean on attacking flair, the Sounders counter with defensive discipline. Under Brian Schmetzer’s experienced guidance, Seattle allowed the fewest goals in the league during the regular season, anchored by goalkeeper Stefan Frei, whose leadership and shot-stopping have been vital in their postseason run.

Seattle Sounders - 2024 MLS Defensive Stats Category Stat League Rank Goals Allowed 35 1st Clean Sheets 13 1st Shots Against 139 1st

Seattle’s journey to the Western Conference Final highlights their trademark grit. After advancing past Houston in two penalty shootout wins, they stunned LAFC at BMO Stadium, with Jordan Morris delivering the decisive blow in extra time. That victory exemplified the Sounders’ never-say-die mentality, a hallmark of Schmetzer’s tenure.

“The mantra of the Sounders, the mentality of the group, is we never quit,” Schmetzer emphasized after their win over LAFC. Against the Galaxy, staying compact in their defensive shape and executing sharp transitions will be essential to keeping LA’s attacking trio at bay.

The matchup between Gabriel Pec and Seattle’s left-sided defenders, likely Nouhou Tolo or Jon Bell, will be a key battle to watch. Pec’s ability to exploit space and create scoring opportunities has been devastating in the playoffs, and neutralizing him will be crucial for Seattle’s success.

Key Players to Watch

LA Galaxy

Riqui Puig : The Spaniard is the Galaxy’s engine, dictating tempo and creating chances with his unmatched vision and technical ability. His ability to navigate through tight spaces and unlock defenses with pinpoint passes makes him nearly impossible to neutralize for 90 minutes. Puig’s knack for drawing defenders creates openings for his teammates, ensuring his presence is felt in every attacking move.

: The Spaniard is the Galaxy’s engine, dictating tempo and creating chances with his unmatched vision and technical ability. His ability to navigate through tight spaces and unlock defenses with pinpoint passes makes him nearly impossible to neutralize for 90 minutes. Puig’s knack for drawing defenders creates openings for his teammates, ensuring his presence is felt in every attacking move. Gabriel Pec : Pec’s dynamic play on the flanks has been instrumental in the postseason, drawing defenders out of position and creating chaos in the final third. His ability to deliver precise crosses and take on defenders one-on-one makes him a constant headache for opposing fullbacks. Pec’s confidence in the playoffs, particularly his brace against Minnesota, suggests he could be the game-changer once again.

: Pec’s dynamic play on the flanks has been instrumental in the postseason, drawing defenders out of position and creating chaos in the final third. His ability to deliver precise crosses and take on defenders one-on-one makes him a constant headache for opposing fullbacks. Pec’s confidence in the playoffs, particularly his brace against Minnesota, suggests he could be the game-changer once again. Joseph Paintsil: The Galaxy’s postseason top scorer, Paintsil’s pace and finishing ability make him a constant threat. His off-ball movement is exceptional, finding gaps in defensive lines to create scoring opportunities. Paintsil’s combination of speed and composure in front of goal has been the perfect foil to Puig and Pec’s creativity, completing the Galaxy’s attacking trident.

Seattle Sounders

Jordan Morris : The versatile forward combines pace and power, making him a danger in transition and on set pieces. Morris’s physicality and work rate force defenders into uncomfortable positions, often leading to defensive errors. His ability to drift into dangerous areas makes him a reliable outlet in Seattle’s counterattacking play.

: The versatile forward combines pace and power, making him a danger in transition and on set pieces. Morris’s physicality and work rate force defenders into uncomfortable positions, often leading to defensive errors. His ability to drift into dangerous areas makes him a reliable outlet in Seattle’s counterattacking play. Albert Rusnák : Seattle’s MVP for 2024, Rusnák’s creativity and ability to deliver from dead-ball situations are crucial to their attack. His precise passing and vision allow him to link midfield and attack seamlessly. Rusnák’s calmness under pressure ensures he can dictate the tempo in tight games, a vital trait in high-stakes matches like this.

: Seattle’s MVP for 2024, Rusnák’s creativity and ability to deliver from dead-ball situations are crucial to their attack. His precise passing and vision allow him to link midfield and attack seamlessly. Rusnák’s calmness under pressure ensures he can dictate the tempo in tight games, a vital trait in high-stakes matches like this. Stefan Frei: Seattle’s veteran goalkeeper will need to be at his best to handle the Galaxy’s relentless attack. Frei’s experience in high-pressure games and his command of the penalty area make him invaluable in organizing the Sounders’ defense. Known for his clutch saves in decisive moments, Frei could be the difference-maker if the match goes down to the wire.

Projected Lineups

LA Galaxy

4-3-3

Credit: Ryan Sun-Imagn Images

Goalkeeper: John McCarthy

John McCarthy Defenders: Emiro Garcés, Maya Yoshisa, Jalen Neal, Miki Yamane

Emiro Garcés, Maya Yoshisa, Jalen Neal, Miki Yamane Midfielders: Riqui Puig, Edwin Cerrillo, Marco Reus

Riqui Puig, Edwin Cerrillo, Marco Reus Forwards: Gabriel Pec, Dejan Joveljić, Joseph Paintsil​​​​​​

Gabriel Pec, Dejan Joveljić, Joseph Paintsil​​​​​​ Substitutes: Diego Fagúndez. Miguel Berry, Eriq Zavaleta, Jalen Neal, Gastón Brugman, Mark Delgado, Julián Aude, Novak Mocovic, Mauricio Cuevas

Seattle Sounders

3-4-1-2

Goalkeeper: Stefan Frei

Stefan Frei Defenders: Jonathan Bell, Jackson Ragen, Yeimar

Jonathan Bell, Jackson Ragen, Yeimar Midfielders: Reed Baker-Whiting, Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Alex Roldan, Albert Rusnák

Reed Baker-Whiting, Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Alex Roldan, Albert Rusnák Forwards: Jordan Morris, Pedro de la Vega

Jordan Morris, Pedro de la Vega Substitutes: Nathan, Andrew Thomas, João Paulo, Léo Chú, Danny Leyva, Joshua Atencio, Raúl Ruidiaz, Cody Baker, Georgi Minoungou

What to Expect

This match features a tantalizing clash of styles: the Galaxy’s high-flying offense against Seattle’s resolute defense. LA’s ability to create scoring opportunities from multiple angles will test the Sounders’ organization, while Seattle’s discipline and counterattacking threat could exploit any lapses in the Galaxy’s back-line.

With the Galaxy leading the postseason in goals scored and Seattle boasting the league’s best regular-season defense, this showdown promises to be a chess match of tactics and execution. Expect Seattle to stay compact in their mid-block and rely on quick transitions to disrupt LA’s rhythm. Conversely, the Galaxy will look to stretch the field and exploit gaps in Seattle’s defensive shape.

What’s at Stake

A win for the Galaxy would mark their first MLS Cup Final appearance since 2014, completing a stunning turnaround from last year’s struggles. For the Sounders, another victory would affirm their status as one of the league’s great dynasties, giving them a chance at their third MLS Cup in six years.

In a league defined by parity, this match is a rare meeting of two franchises with rich histories and contrasting identities. As both teams vie for a place in the MLS Cup Final, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Will the Galaxy’s attacking brilliance shine through, or will the Sounders’ defensive steel prevail? The answer awaits under the lights at Dignity Health Sports Park in a match that promises to be a showcase of MLS excellence.