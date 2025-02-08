Summary Drew McIntyre had a backstage meltdown after a botched elimination from the Royal Rumble.

LA Knight taunted McIntyre on SmackDown, referencing his reported meltdown.

McIntyre's frustration may have stemmed from Knight and Logan Paul overshadowing his Royal Rumble elimination.

The dust has settled on what was an epic 2025 Royal Rumble PLE. While 'Main Event' Jey Uso left Lucas Oil Stadium feeling on top of the world with a WrestleMania main event and world championship match in his pocket, 29 other men went home with nothing. However, one man apparently didn’t walk away empty-handed — he carried a tremendous amount of rage.

Drew McIntyre reportedly had a meltdown backstage after his elimination from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match this past Saturday. The Scottish Warrior reportedly stormed out of the Lucas Oil Stadium due to a botch and had major qualms about how his elimination went down. Allegedly, the former WWE Champion was 'screaming and cursing' about someone having to 'get their moves in', which ultimately led to the erroneous spot.

LA Knight Takes Shot at Drew McIntyre

McIntyre was reportedly angry with Knight at the Royal Rumble

Credit: WWE

During the February 7th episode of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight was scheduled to fight McIntyre and Jimmy Uso in a triple threat qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber. Prior to the match, Knight took a savage shot at McIntyre's reported meltdown after the Royal Rumble.

"Oh wait, I forgot to get my stuff in." - LA Knight to Drew McIntyre

WWE fans went back and rewatched the former WWE Champion's elimination and speculated that his anger came from Knight and Logan Paul getting in the way of his elimination, which was supposed to be a big spot in the match. Knight and Paul were fighting in the middle of the ring as Damian Priest eliminated McIntyre from the Royal Rumble. That made McIntyre's elimination seem like an afterthought, which may have been where his frustrations came from.

Knight Sends Heartfelt PSA

The Megastar said something we all needed to hear

Credit: WWE

LA Knight is famous for unabashedly mocking his opponents. But during this episode of SmackDown, he showed a more vulnerable side. Before completely roasting McIntyre, The Megastar took a moment to offer a heartfelt message that everybody needed to hear.

"In my life, in my career, I want to be somebody who affects good change before I die... If something arises in your life that hits you in the feels and you have to cry, let it out. It's good for your mental health. It doesn't make you any less of a man." - LA Knight

After getting that out of the way, Knight went back to regular programming and had words to say to his two opponents. A lot was on the line for the three men as they battled for one last chance to keep their WrestleMania hopes alive.

Drew McIntyre Got the Last Laugh

McIntyre books his ticket to Elimination Chamber

While Knight had the first word, McIntyre got the last laugh. Given the Triple Threat nature, the match did not lack in terms of action. McIntyre, Knight, and Uso put together an outstanding contest that could have gone either way. The match's signature spot happened when McIntyre gave a German Suplex to Knight, while The Megastar had Jimmy Uso set up for a superplex on the top rope.

Knight almost had the match won a couple of occasions. He had Uso set up for the BFT until McIntyre nailed him with a Claymore at the back of the head. That was all she wrote as The Scottish Warrior booked his ticket to Toronto for the Elimination Chamber. McIntyre now joins his rival CM Punk and John Cena as the first three confirmed participants of the brutal six-man match on March 1st.