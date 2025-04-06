Summary WWE superstar LA Knight has revealed his four-man shortlist of the greatest wrestlers in the company's history.

'The Megastar' reserved places on his Mount Rushmore for the likes of Ric Flair and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

There was no room, though, for The Undertaker, John Cena, or Shawn Michaels.

LA Knight recently joined a whole host of superstars past and present in revealing his WWE 'Mount Rushmore'. As much tasks the individual with choosing their personal list of the four greatest wrestlers in the history of the sport's biggest company.

Few, if any, ultimately decide upon the exact same quartet of names, albeit with the same group of 10-15 superstars generally dominating the debate. The likes of Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels have previously spoken out on the subject of Mount Rushmore.

During a recent appearance on Reality of Wrestling, the same topic was therefore put to 'The Megastar', LA Knight. And the two-time United States champion went on to select a star-studded crew, whom he feels are 'hands down' the best of all-time:

"I can't name one. For me it's always been four — four who kind of tie for it. So it's going to be Austin, Rock, Hogan and Flair. Let go of whatever all the personal outside stuff is because for me, I don't agree with a lot of the stuff that the latter two have been doing as far as the craziness in their personal lives, but from a professional level as performers in the ring and in this business, Austin, Rock, Flair, Hogan, 100% hands down."

Rank Name Years in WWE 1 Stone Cold Steve Austin 1995 - 2002 2 The Rock 1996 - present 3 Hulk Hogan 1979 - 2007 4 Ric Flair 1991 - 2009

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Kicking La Knight's WWE Mount Rushmore into gear is one of the most iconic names in wrestling history. Stone Cold Steve Austin remains to this day one of, if not the most wildly popular superstar ever. 'The Texas Rattlesnake' was simply a master of the craft. Whilst never a high-flyer, Austin was a superb technician between the ropes, as evidenced by his haul of six World Championships, and record three Royal Rumble wins. But he was so much more than just his talents as an athlete. The now-60-year-old could control a crowd like few others, with his 'what' chants still going strong in the present day. Promos, charisma, character, attitude, Austin had it all, and more. A strong start to Knight's list of the best ever.

The Rock