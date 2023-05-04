Anthony Davis is who sets the tone for the LA Lakers in this competitive series against Golden State, NBA writer Mark Medina has told GIVEMESPORT.

Game 2 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors takes place tonight at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The Warriors will be looking to even the series at 1-1 after the Lakers stole home advantage in a narrow 117-112 win on Tuesday night.

Game 1 Recap

Despite the Warriors making 21/53 on 3-point shot attempts, with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combining for 18 of these, the Lakers were able to hold off the Warriors’ late 14-0 run to win Game 1 away from home. In comparison, the Lakers shot 6/25 from 3, a measly 24%.

Down by 3, Jordan Poole took a wide open 3-point shot attempt with 10 seconds remaining on the clock from 27 feet out, which drew criticism from around the league. Had he made the shot, the game would have been tied at 115 a piece. However, the Lakers were able to draw a foul on the rebound, with clutch-time shot maker Dennis Schröder burying both of his free-throws to seal the Warrior’s fate.

What are the keys for success in the rest of the series?

With the Lakers preferring to operate inside the paint, rebounds both offensively and defensively will likely play a huge role in impacting the game. Kevon Looney is the Warriors’ best rebounder, but he has a tough challenge going against 8-time all-star Anthony Davis who has been on a tear in the 2023 playoffs, particularly on defensive end.

In the series vs the Memphis Grizzlies, Anthony Davis finished with 26 blocks, tied for the second most in Lakers playoff history with Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal. To go alongside this, Davis is currently averaging 22.1 points, 15.0 rebounds and 4.3 blocks in the 2023 playoffs. Therefore, Golden State are going to need to find a way to stop Anthony Davis in order to help them win this series, even with arguably the greatest NBA shooter of all time in Steph Curry.

It's important to remember that the Warriors have won 4 championships together since 2015, and so getting past them to get into the Western Conference finals will be no easy feat for LA.

What has Medina said about Davis’ role in this Lakers team?

When asked about whether this was LeBron James’ or Anthony Davis’ team, Medina told GIVEMESPORT:“This is LeBron James’ team. And if he is not healthy, everything falls apart. There has always been more assurances that LeBron is going to be healthier than Anthony Davis, even due to the fact that this is his 20th season. AD has just had that extensive injury history.”

“There's this expectation that LeBron is always going to be LeBron, whether he's a scorer, facilitator or grinder, he's always going to have an imprint on the game. With Anthony Davis, the Lakers always feel like his aggressiveness level and his dominance is always going to set the tone and determine whether he has a monster performance or pedestrian performance.”

When speaking about what he saw in Game 1 of the conference semi-finals, Medina said: “What Anthony Davis showed in game one against the Warriors is that everything is going to start and end with him. If he dominates and plays aggressively, everything else will take care of itself.”

“I won't say that the series is over. The Warriors are championship tested, they had the title last year, and they have a lot of great players with Steph Curry. This is going to be a competitive series.”

How can the Los Angeles Lakers get past the Golden State Warriors?

In order for the Lakers to take a 2-0 series lead back to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, it will be down to how aggressive and dominant Anthony Davis can be on both ends of the court.

For a long time in the league, it has been widely argued that defense wins championships.

If Davis can stay healthy throughout this post-season, and he comes to every game as aggressive as we have seen from him so far in the playoffs, the Lakers may not just win this series, but also stand a good chance of going all the way and securing their 18th NBA Championship, finally breaking their tie with their long-time rivals, the Boston Celtics.